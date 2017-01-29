New York Islanders John Tavares Says He’s Committed To The Team

While the New York Islanders captain is in Los Angeles for the All-Star festivities he pledged his allegiance to the team that drafted him.

For what feels like the millionth time John Tavares had a quote saying how he wants to remain with the New York Islanders.

“I’ve always stated how much I enjoy playing on Long Island and the organization, how well they’ve supported me…I’m excited about where the Islanders are headed and hopefully we can work something out.”

That was Tavares’ answer when he asked about the possibility of signing an extension this offseason, which would be one year before he hits free agency.

How many times must we go over this? John Tavares is not going anywhere.

Every few weeks it feels like the media (mostly in Toronto) drums up this really unoriginal idea of John Tavares returning home to the Leafs in order to be the savior of their franchise. I’m sorry to inform Maple Leafs fans but John Tavares will not be Making the Leafs great again.

Partly because they already seem like a team on the rise and on the cusp of a playoff spot right now as is and also because that’s Auston Matthews job.

Nationally in the hockey world the consensus is that there’s no way Tavares will re-sign with the Islanders because of the turmoil surrounding the team. How could he pick a team that has so many questions about which building they’ll play in? Or a team that had three key players leave in free agency?

That narrative seems to be misguided. Here’s the thing, Tavares in a sense is a hidden commodity because he plays for a small market team like the Isles. They don’t know Tavares like we do.

They don’t see his drive and desire to be great on an everyday basis like us. Could I be biased for looking at this through the blue and orange lenses? Perhaps, but just based off of recent track history it’ll be a safe bet that JT returns.

I mean the guy has only said he wants to stay and see this thing through a million and a half times.

Remember when Steven Stamkos was supposed to return home to Toronto and save them? How’d that work out? Ultimately there will going to be questions to whether he will re-sign until the day that he signs on the dotted line. But I’m here to tell you there’s no reason to worry about him leaving. JT is here to stay.

