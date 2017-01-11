New York Islanders Hope To Get The Best of the Florida Panthers Again

The New York Islanders welcome the Florida Panthers to the Barclays Center. After two back-to-back losses to the worst teams in the league, the Islanders need an emotional pick-me-up to get them back to form. Maybe a win against a team they beat in the playoffs last season could do that.

The New York Islanders need a spark. Something to see them where we all thought they should be going into the 2016-17 season. Maybe a matchup against the team they beat in the opening round of the playoffs could be just that?

Why not? It may not be a natural rivalry like the one the Isles have against the New York Rangers. But there’s nothing like a tough playoff series to get those rivalry juices flowing!

The only issue is that nothing at this point of the season has seemed to get the Islanders going.

Demoting one of their signature signings from last season. A nice little run of form in November-December. The waiving of their number one goalie. Or even hitting the basement of the entire league. None of it has produced a sustained spark in this team.

So, maybe this game will get them going. But there’s no guarantee that they actually take any momentum from a possible win going forward.

Money Line

New York Islanders -115/+104 Florida Panthers (Opening Line)

And that’s just assuming you believe the Islanders can win this game. Because according to Vegas, they probably won’t. At -115, the Islanders are favored to win. But after you factor in the 15 point home team bonus the Vegas seems to award teams, this game is an absolute toss up.

If you’ve seen the Islanders play in 2017 you’ll understand why.

The Islanders just can’t seem to get their offense going. Over their last two games, against the two worst teams in the league, the Islanders scored a total of two goals.

The biggest absentee is captain John Tavares, who in the last five games, has three points. Two in that 6-1 trouncing of the Winnipeg Jets to end the 2016 calendar year, and another in a 6-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild.

If the Isles hope to get on track, something that is admittedly a pipe dream these days, they need their offense, lead by Tavares to get back into form.

Notable Note: Adam Pelech Comes In for the Injured Hamonic Tonight

New York Islanders Lineup:

Lee-Tavares-Bailey Leddy-Pelech

Prince-Nelson-Strome Hickey-Boychuk

Ladd-Quine-Chimera de Haan-Seidenberg

Kulemin-Cizikas-Clutterbuck Greiss (Berube)

Florida Panthers Lineup:

Sceviour-Trocheck-Jagr Yandle-Demers

Marchessault-Jokinen-Smith Matheson-Ekblad

MacKenzie-Scarbossa-McCann Pysyk-Kindl

Thompson-Malgin-Thornton Luongo (Reimer)

Where Can You Cath the Game:

Live: 7pm, Barclays Center

TV: MSG+

Radio: 660AM, 101.9FM – WFAN, 88.7FM – WRHU

