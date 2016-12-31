New York Islanders Hammer the Winnipeg Jets to End 2016

The New York Islanders are 4-1-0 in their last five games. Impressive isn’t it? It’s certainly the best way to end 2016!

Before I recap this comprehensive victory, I wanted to wish all of you New York Islanders fans a happy and healthy New Years. May 2017 be better than 2016.

With a 6-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets, the New York Islanders are now only eight points out of a wild-card spot with two games in hand. You didn’t already give up on playoff hockey, did you?

I wouldn’t blame you if you did. Before this little blip of form, the Isles were absolutely terrible. Before the game against Boston the Isles were 3-5-2. Just dropping games they should have won or losing in the dying seconds.

But now the Isles have won four of their last five and scoring 4.6 goals on average. And now with Halak in the minors, everything’s commin’ up Islanders!

Six Different Goal Scorers

Six different Islanders players put the puck in the net tonight. The exact definition of scoring depth. Of those six, none was more important that Ryan Strome.

The 23-year-old is seemingly on fire now. With five points in his last four games, we might be seeing the Ryan Strome from the 2014-15 season. Or did I just jynx that by saying out loud?

His second point tonight! pic.twitter.com/qkyC7LYTjq — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 1, 2017

He’s got a terribly long way to go to get to 50, and he likely won’t do it this season. But at his current pace he’s looking to better that stinking 27 from last season.

Then there’s Andrew Ladd. That $5.5 million per season lug on the fourth line who up until recently hadn’t done much. He, just like Strome has five points in his last four games.

This looks goal looks familiar. 5pts in last 4 pic.twitter.com/h3YmW1aat6 — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 1, 2017

He’ll need to keep this pace up if he’s going to justify his massive cap hit. Which he, again, like Strome, likely won’t this season. But it’s nice to see he’s scoring. And not scoring garbage goals. But nice, well taken and well-positioned goals.

Just look how he scored that. He ghosted his defensive coverage to be alone in the slot and wristed it to the side. There was no chance for Hutchinson on that goal. A few more of these performances and the Isles might just catch the Flyers in 2017.

Again, safe and happy New Years everyone. And remember, the Islanders have a by-week coming up. They have back-to-back games against the terrible Colorado Avalanche on Friday January 6th and then a game against the equally terrible Arizona Coyotes on the 7th.

