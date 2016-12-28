New York Islanders Go To the Hot Hand for the Capitals

The New York Islanders just started a two-game winning streak before the Christmas break, and now they welcome the Washington Capitals to the Barclays Center.

When the New York Islanders played the Washington Capitals on December 1st, the Isles were again on a two-game streak. That night they were able to extended it to three thanks to a 31 save shutout from Jaroslav Halak.

So naturally Jack Capuano goes with the hot hand in net, and puts Halak between the pipes. It just that Jack’s definition of a hot hand isn’t the same as yours.

You’re probably thinking of Thomas Greiss as being the hot hand for the Isles. You know, that goaltender with the .963 SV% and 1.5 GAA in his last two starts? That’s probably your definition of a hot hand.

But, to be fair to Jack Greiss can’t play them all and Halak seems to have the Capitals number after that last performance. So, no worries Jack all’s forgiven.

But wait, wasn’t Halak in nets the last time these two teams played on December 13th? Where the Isles lost 4-2. Yep, Halak was in nets for that one. Putting up a .895 SV% with 34 stops on 38 shots.

Money Line

-165 Washington Capitals

Vegas on the other hand, is calling Cappy’s bluff and saying there’s not much of a chance for the Islanders tonight.

At -165 for a road team the odds makers must really love what the Capitals are cookin’. And at 7-1-2 in their last ten. Who wouldn’t?

We’ve seen teams like the Columbus Blue Jackets, the New York Rangers, and the Pittsburgh Penguins be dominant this season, we haven’t seen that from the Washington Capitals just yet. It’s going to happen. It’s a just a matter of time. This team is just too good to sit in the last wild-card spot.

Halak is going to have to be at his best tonight in order to keep the Isles streak alive, and the Capitals from starting one of their own.

New York Islanders Potential Lineup:

Lee-Tavares-Bailey Leddy-Hamonic

Prince-Nelson-Beauvillier Hickey-Boychik

Kulemin-Strome-Clutterbuck de Haan-Seidenberg

Ladd-Quine-Chimera Halak (Greiss)

Washington Capitals Potential Lineup:

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Williams Alzner-Carlson

Johansson-Backstrom-Oshie Orlov-Niskanen

Vrana-Eller-Burakovsky Orpik-Schmidt

Connolly-Beagle-Wilson Holtby (Grubauer)

Where to Catch the Game:

Venue: 7 p.m., Barclays Center

TV: MSG+2

Radio: AM 970 – The Answer, 88.7FM – WRHU, 103.9FM – LI News

