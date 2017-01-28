New York Islanders Five Players On 100 NHL Greatest Players List

The NHL released the 100 greatest players, in celebration of the 100 years of the NHL and the list included five legends from the New York Islanders.

The New York Islanders have some pretty historic players to come through their facilities. Five former Islanders were named in the 100 greatest NHL players.

Mike Bossy

Mike Bossy was a prolific scorer in his day. In just 10 seasons he put up 573 goals which is good enough for 21st all-time. Bossy is definitely a deserving candidate for the top 100 players of all-time.

When you take into account that he only played in 10 seasons and still put up the numbers in which he did it’s pretty impressive to say the least. He had over 50 goals nine years in a row and throughout his career he eclipsed the 60 goal mark five times.

His most impressive moment of his career was during the 1980-1981 season when he became just the second player in NHL history to score 50 goals in 50 games.

Bryan Trottier

On the list of the NHL’s 100 greatest! Congrats Bryan Trottier! #NHL100 #Isles pic.twitter.com/WZo2QTvsna — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 28, 2017

Bryan Trottier put up 524 goals in his career, 500 of them coming with the Islanders. The four time Stanley Cup champion centered a phenomenal line for the New York Islanders during their dynasty era.

He won the Calder Memorial Trophy in 1975-1976 when he broke into the league with a 32 goal 95 point season. Trottier who has his numbers hanging in the rafters at the Barclays Center is certainly deserving of the honor.

Pat LaFontaine

Pat LaFontaine was a big star for the Islanders after their cup run. Sure, he was technically a part of the team in 1983-1984 for their fourth cup but he didn’t really blossom until the middle to later part of the decade.

LaFontaine spent eight years with the Islanders putting up 287 goals with the team along the way. His best year in orange and blue came in 1989-1990 when he put up 105 points. Later in his career he’d tally an outstanding 148 points with the Buffalo Sabres in the 1992-1993 season.

Billy Smith

Billy Smith played just five games with the Los Angeles Kings before coming to the New York Islanders in 1972. Billy Smith was between the pipes during the dynasty era for the Isles and he too has his jersey hanging at the Barc.

Oddly enough for through the decade of the 70’s he split time with Glenn Resch. The combination of Smith and Resch is one of the best goalie tandems in NHL history.

Denis Potvin

Denis Potvin was the captain of the New York Islanders through their four championship years. He, like Trottier won the Calder in his rookie year of 1973-1974. During the 1978-1979 season he eclipsed the 100 point total on the season.

Potvin was a huge part of the Islanders success as he manned the blue line for them from 1973 through the 1987-1988 season.

All five of these gentleman are legends, not only in the Islanders community but they also go down as legends in the history of the NHL. It was no surprise to see these five on this list.

