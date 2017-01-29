New York Islanders Fans Everywhere Even Iceland

The New York Islanders don’t have one of the largest fanbases in the league. But fans can be found just about everywhere in the world. Even on an island out in the Atlantic ocean with a population ten times smaller than Brooklyn; Iceland.

When’s the last time you thought about Iceland? Mighty Ducks 2 where Iceland dominated the junior hockey world with coach Wolf Stansson? Or maybe you watched the recent Euro soccer championship where tiny Iceland beat mighty England in the knockout round of the tournament? What if I told you that the New York Islanders have themselves an unofficial ambassador living on that arctic island?

His name is Þorsetinn

(Thorsteinn) Halldórsson and he lives out in Iceland’s capital city Reykjavik.

Growing up in Iceland and New York, Thorsteinn found a team that fit perfectly with what he was looking for: something not at all Rangers.

An Isles Fan in Iceland

From here on in I’ll refer to Thorsteinn as, ÞH.

Me: What your name, age, and where are you from? Þorsetinn

ÞH: Þorsetinn (Thorsteinn) Halldórsson 55 years young. Originally from Reykjavík, Iceland

and lived in the United states for some time (New York) growing up and moved

back to Iceland 2003 with my family.

Me: Some people like Hockey for its speed, or its physicality, what was it for

you? From what I understand Hockey isn’t very popular in Iceland. Soccer (or

football) reigns at the top, and handball not too far off that. And here in North

America there are biggest sports like Football, Baseball, and Basketball

that compete for attention. So what made hockey so appealing to you?

ÞH: Speed and physicality and the fact that it’s a game where every goal means something. For example Basketball. Why watch three of four quarters? In Hockey, one goal can make a difference whenever. More on the edge of your seat excitement like European Football. It not that Hockey is not popular in Iceland, it’s more expensive and lack of playing arenas and rinks are issues, but it’s growing. We have a women’s league and they are playing in the third division of the world cup as well division.

Why the Islanders?

Me: So then why choose the New York Islanders as the club you chose, and still choose to follow?

ÞH: Having an older brother who beat me at everything until I grew a bit was a good starting point. As brothers in New York, we always picked opposite teams. He is a Ranger fan so when the Islanders came in it was a no-brainer.

Me: I know what it’s like. I have a younger brother. He is thankfully not a Rangers fan. So on the Isles then; what’s your favorite Isles moment?

ÞH: So many….so many Really don’t have a favorite.

Me: Fair enough. Some fan bases don’t have any championships to celebrate. We’ve got four in a row. It’s a nice history to have. So to change gears then; what’s your least favorite Isles moment?

ÞH: The move to Brooklyn and the lame Nassau County republican legislature not supporting the build up of new arena and area with Wang.

Me: Why does the isles leaving Nassau make the top of your least favorite moments? Does the team moving make it different? Even though they’re still called the Islanders and stil technically play on the Island, does moving home games to Brooklyn make this team feel different as a fan?

ÞH: I grew up on Long Island for some time and Brooklyn was the city and Ranger territory. The Nassau Coliseum was a great place to watch hockey – loud and proud! Still have my hope on a move back. From what I can tell the Barclays Center is not a good arena.

Being a Fan

Me: Iceland isn’t one of the many countries the NHL has a broadcasting partnership deal with. So how do you follow the team?

ÞH: Internet streaming. NHL.com is a life saver. However badly they do.

Me: Do you think this team can get to a Stanley Cup in the next 5 years?

ÞH: With salary caps and control it seems that building a multi-year contender is a huge task and creates more equal teams all over. Yes, they can win a cup, this year as well as any depending on streaks and jelling as any team can.

The people of Iceland are some of the nicest you’ll likely encounter and Thorsteinn is no exception. If you have a story you’d like to share about Islanders fandom. Get int touch with us through the comments section below, Facebook, or Twitter.

