New York Islanders Fall In OT Despite Early Lead (Highlights)

In the most important game of the year (so far) the New York Islanders fell flat and lost in overtime to the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2.

The New York Islanders blew their opportunity to gain some much needed ground in the standings with tonight’s loss. The deflating part was the Islanders came out strong to start.

Nick Leddy got the scoring going with his eighth of the season. Leddy has provided nice offense for the Isles from the d-man position this year as he’s already eclipsed his goal total from last year.

Leddy’s goal would be the only goal of the first period. The story early on was the play of Thomas Greiss, he was on his game again.

In the second it was Alan Quine who added his fourth of the year to extend it to a two goal lead.

Although the lead was short lived. The offense all but went to sleep after the Quine goal. Wayne Simmonds made it a one goal game. The Islanders would head into the locker room with a one goal lead going into the most important period of the season so far. They fell flat.

Ivan Provorov tied up the game just 1:47 into the third period. Later in the third the Islanders would get back to back power play opportunities. On the first Josh Bailey missed a wide open net. The unit looked good, but they were unable to find the net.

Opportunity number two wasn’t so kind. The unit didn’t look good at all, and the Isles couldn’t muster up any offense during five on five as well. We were headed to overtime.

The Islanders had a couple of chances in OT. The best was a John Tavares breakaway but he was unable to finish. Claude Giroux would provide the game winner for the Flyers.

The Isles of old came out in the third period. It was another opportunity wasted, and the feeling is certainly uneasy after that game. The Isles had momentum, but the loss kind of sucked the wind out of the sails. Back at it on Tuesday.

