New York Islanders Daily: Thomas Greiss Support

The New York Islanders new starter Thomas Greiss needs all the support he can get, despite the lackluster offensive performance.

Okay, take out last nights impressive offensive performance and the New York Islanders have had a tough go of it as an offensive unit. Thomas Greiss has been very good but needs the support from his offense.

“Goaltending’s been good,’’ Capuano said. “Greiss deserves the opportunity after what he did last year [in the playoffs] when Jaro went down. He stood tall for us; he gave us a chance.’’

The thing that I don’t get is why Jack Capuano didn’t go to Greiss early. He was the better of the two for a while, his numbers spoke volumes.

Plus, all things considered his play in the Stanley Cup Playoffs was deserving enough of a greater opportunity. With his opportunity Greiss needs to keep his play up, which he has, he just needs the offense to click. Which they did last night.

Key note: John Tavares scored his 500th point as an Islander. Which puts him 10th on the all-time list.

