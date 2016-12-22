New York Islanders Daily: The Surprising Turnaround Of Anders Lee

The turnaround of Anders Lee season seemed to come out of no where. The New York Islanders should look to Lee as inspiration.

I’m not saying the New York Islanders are going to turn it around and make the playoffs. But, if they’re able to just play solid and competitive hockey I think we’d slightly happier with this team. The Islanders should look to Anders Lee for motivation.

Lee was having arguably the slowest start on the team. Through the first 18 games he had only one goal. Since, he’s scored 11 goals in 14 games.

Lee saw his shooting percentage go from a measly 3.3 percent to a whopping 31.4 percent. How was Lee able to turn his season around so quickly?

“Sometimes when things aren’t going your way, you try to do too much or you try to get away from what makes you successful,” Lee said. “Kind of simplifying the game, just getting to the net, getting in the corners, getting back to roots helped me.”

Lee is now leading the team in goals, and is fourth in points since going back to the basics. The Islanders have to play their game, meaning utilize each individual player for what their strengths are.

No more forcing broken systems down their throats, just let them play. Maybe, just maybe, then the Islanders could turn their season around for the better.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

Our Stuff

The one that got away (Eyes On Isles)

We discuss how the improper use of Nino Niederreiter eventually ran him out of town, and how the Islanders need to avoid ruining prospects.

The stars of the game vs Boston (Eyes On Isles)

Josh Bailey, Anders Lee and Thomas Greiss all played tremendous roles in the Islanders victory. They were our three stars of the game.

Other Stuff

Islanders sign Stephen Gionta (Fox Sports)

Here comes some grit! With the Islanders injury situation they signed Gionta to a one year to way deal.

This article originally appeared on