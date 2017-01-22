New York Islanders Daily: The Importance Of Secondary Scoring

The New York Islanders are currently riding a three game win streak. The secondary scoring has been a big help.

The New York Islanders have looked like a different team since Doug Weight took over. Is it because Weight is a hockey mastermind and is going to be the next great coach? Most likely not, but it could be the spark the Isles needed all along.

Anders Lee netted two goals and Jason Chimera had one as well. The secondary scoring was a big part of their win last night. Lee had a tremendous hot streak at the end of November but eventually cooled off a tad.

With six points in the last four games it’s safe to say he’s back to his strong offensive ways. The two surprises of late have been Jason Chimera and Nikolai Kulemin.

Jason Chimera, who got off to a really slow start, is finally catching fire. He’s got four goals in the last five games. Kulemin, although at times looks like he doesn’t have an offensive bone in his body has been providing solid production for the Isles of late. He’s got two goals and two assists over this three game win streak.

Obviously, we have to mention John Tavares’ hot streak. The only difference is this is what’s expected from him. If JT continues at his strong pace and the secondary scoring can even help marginally the Isles can turn this thing around.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

#Isles are back in action tonight vs the Flyers! 📝 https://t.co/0ZEWC8I4Kq

🎟 https://t.co/MsU6OlOboT

🕕 6PM

📺 MSG+

*Coat Drive on the Plaza* pic.twitter.com/GaukXm2voV — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 22, 2017

