New York Islanders Daily: Stuck In A Crossroads

The New York Islanders have struggled heading into the Christmas break, here’s how they fared in previous years.

Lighthouse Hockey looked back on the last few years and how the New York Islanders fared heading into the break. They go from the 2011-2012 season, up until today’s point in time.

This year is obviously bad. They’ve shown signs of regression through their build towards contention. They’ve struggled against their division, and have been consistently inconsistent. The season isn’t over but as of now there aren’t any signs of the Islanders turning their season around.

In years past, when the Islanders were good they beat up on their division. At this time last year they were in great shape, mostly due to winning their divisional games. In 2015-16, 2014-15 and even 2012-2013 (playoff years) that’s how the Islanders were successful.

This year, 2013-2014, and 2011-2012 were struggles for the Islanders. At least in years past the Islanders have shown signs of growing. Now the scary part is the stagnant nature of the build.

That’s why it was necessary to point out how the Islanders did in the first half of the last few years. The Islanders desperately need changes if they want to get this in the right direction for not only this year but in future years.

