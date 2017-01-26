New York Islanders Daily: Small Change Resulting In Wins

New York Islanders coach Doug Weight has made a slight change since taking over. Although it’s been a positive on the ice for the team.

A coaching change can help spark a team. Just ask the 2015 Pittsburgh Penguins. As for the New York Islanders they are feeling the effects of a coaching change. Doug Weight has had a positive impact on the team with his minimal change.

So far the most drastic change made has been having the center’s swing lower in the defensive zone. This allows the Islanders to win puck battles and start the rush the other way.

In Tuesday’s game against Columbus we saw this on display. The Blue Jackets had numerous opportunities in the first period in their offensive zone. After the first goal they battened down the hatches.

The Isles then began to play less time in their defensive zone and thus scored four unanswered goals.

In two of the four games coached by Doug Weight the Isles allowed just 23 shots, which is a season low. I wasn’t too confident in Weight taking over but I have too give him credit, the Isles look like a much different team.

Who would’ve thought Doug Weight behind the bench is the saving grace to the Isles season.

