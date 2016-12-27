New York Islanders Daily: Salvaging A Bad Year

Playoffs seems like it’s out of the question for the 2016-2017 New York Islanders. Although it wouldn’t be a lost season if they gave the kids a chance to shine.

Anything and everything that could go wrong has gone wrong for the New York Islanders in this 2016-2017 season. Though Gil Martin made an interesting point on how the Islanders could salvage their season.

His first step was trading one of the goalies. Carrying three goalies is about as bad as carrying four quarterbacks in football (I’m looking at you New York Jets). To little surprise it has blown up in the face of both teams. If the Islanders could ship one of them out, it would help with their situation between the pipes now and in the future.

Step two is clearing space. Trading veteran forwards to free up some room. No names were mentioned, but you could assume Jason Chimera, Nikolai Kulemin and maybe, just maybe Mikhail Grabovski. This would make way for the most important step to the plan.

Play the kids. Give Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle, Ryan Strome, and Anthony Beauvillier as many chances as possible. Use the second half of the season as an evaluation period.

That way you could not only see who is going to be an asset to this team going forward, but who could possibly be an expendable piece. If the Isles take Martin’s plan, they will definitely help themselves out for the future.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

Congrats to Anders Lee, who got engaged over the weekend. #Isles — Brian Compton (@BComptonNHL) December 27, 2016

Our Stuff

Moving forward at goalie (Eyes On Isles)

Chris Lizza ponders the Islanders future at the goalie position and what the best route will be for 2017 and beyond.

Other Stuff

Mathew Barzal impressed at juniors (CBC)

Remember Barzal? Yes, he was eating popcorn in the press box during his trial period with the Islanders. He’s currently tearing it up at World Juniors.

This article originally appeared on