New York Islanders Daily: Prospect Devon Toews Wins Fastest Skater

New York Islanders defenseman prospect Devon Toews won the fastest skater competition at the AHL All-Star game.

A BLISTERING 13.478 gets a roar from the crowd during the fastest skater contest! And it stands for the win!! #Isles pic.twitter.com/VncDdF3kju — The Sound Tigers (@TheSoundTigers) January 30, 2017

So when will we see Devon Toews in a New York Islanders uniform? That seems like a fair question considering his speed he just showed off.

In all seriousness the Islanders have a ton of depth at defenseman so we probably won’t see Toews just yet, but he’s had a very good year for the Sound Tigers in Bridgeport.

In 46 games he’s got four goals and 22 assists for 26 points. Devon’s tied with Steve Bernier in points with 26 which is good enough for second only behind Bracken Kearns.

With that speed it looks like Toews can be a force on the blue line for the Islanders. Imagine him with Nick Leddy? My goodness can those two guys move.

Nonetheless, certainly an exciting video to see. It’s always good to see the potential that these prospects have. Maybe the Isles have something here with the former fourth round selection.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

Johnny and Bossy, always a special moment #Isles pic.twitter.com/yt54nFxHC4 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) January 29, 2017

