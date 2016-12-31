New York Islanders Daily: Possible Landing Spots For Halak

To everyone’s surprise Jaroslav Halak was put on waivers by the New York Islanders. What’s next for Halak? Here are some options for him:

It seemed to come out of nowhere when Garth Snow put his starting goalie on waivers. So where will the former New York Islanders starter go? Well, Brian Erni had some ideas.

The most likely option would be in Bridgeport. It’s not that Halak can’t be an NHL goalie anymore, he’s just due a ton of money. It’s roughly $8 million over the remainder of this year and next year, so there aren’t many teams that could fit that under the cap.

If anything he can serve as a mentor to Christopher Gibson. That is if Halak has the right attitude about the situation.

A non-Islanders option could be the Edmonton Oilers. They overpaid for Cam Talbot a couple years ago and that hasn’t worked out. Halak could be a quick fix and they have the cap space for it.

Another option could be in Winnipeg. They’ve struggled at the goalie position so far this year. Since they are still in contention, just two points out of a Wild Card spot, Halak could be a good fit with his experience.

He could certainly be intriguing to teams, but that cost and will to be a starter may be holding him back.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

The #Isles are in Winnipeg for a New Year’s Eve matchup with the Jets. 📝 Preview: https://t.co/xdtNsjeuSa

🕖 7 PM ET

📍 MTS Centre

📺 MSG+ pic.twitter.com/Xxq3l2i5UA — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) December 31, 2016

