New York Islanders Daily: Old Problems Became Present
The Doug Weight era started off with two quality wins for the New York Islanders. Although old problems became present.
Thomas Greiss played very well in the New York Islanders loss. Unfortunately problems of the last regime became present for the first time in the Doug Weight era.
“A coaching change can’t fix everything. And great goaltending can’t cure all.” says Howie Kussoy of the New York Post.
This is pretty spot on. In the biggest game of the year the Isles came out flat in the third period. That can’t happen. Especially if it’s a game that could be a possible four point swing.
The worst part was the power play opportunities. Two prime chances to jump back in the lead and the Islanders failed. Ultimately what it came down to was a poor power play and third period lapses, which have been the Achilles heel for the Isles all year long.
It can’t be all on Greiss. He’s been fantastic, it’s necessary that they sign him as soon as possible to an extension. The power play has to be better, and that’s on Doug Weight.
