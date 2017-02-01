New York Islanders Daily: Nassau State of Mind

Another day another arena controversy for the New York Islanders. Will the Isles head back to Uniondale or will they have to settle for somewhere else?

Honestly the real answer is there’s no way to tell if the New York Islanders are returning or not. But, of course Puck Daddy has to throw his two cents in on the mix.

He came up with a list of things that we know about the Islanders relationship with the Barclays Center. It’s pretty easy to sum up for you if you don’t want to click on the link and read his original story.

The Barlcays isn’t meant for hockey. That and also the Isles relationship with the arena hasn’t been good since the initial transition.

In reality it’s more of a list that points out what’s wrong with the Barc. Believe me there’s plenty, but it’s no conclusion that the team will return to Long Island.

Is that what I want to happen? Yes, absolutely I miss being able to get in my car and drive 10 minutes to the arena. But I also understand it’s more complicated than that.

As currently constructed it’s expected to sit 13,000 people. They’re going to have to find a way to fit in another 2,000 people or so in order for it to be up to NHL standards. If those changes are made then we can talk about a possible return.

