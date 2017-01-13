New York Islanders Daily: Mishandling Anthony Beauvillier

The New York Islanders are known for mishandling prospects, and it’s happening again with the 19 year old rookie Anthony Beauvillier.

Anthony Beauvillier sat once again on Wednesday night. The rookie has yet to play a game for the Islanders since the calendar has turned to 2017. Frankly, it is a clear mishandling of the kid.

Brian Erni goes into great detail as to why this is a mistake, and he’s 100% correct. All the Islanders are doing is wasting a year off his entry level deal.

Beauvillier gains nothing from sitting up in the press box. He has to be on the ice in order to learn and to grow as a player. We saw the same thing with Mathew Barzal during his short time with the team.

It’s not like anyone else who is playing over him is lighting it up. You really need to get Alan Quine or Jason Chimera into the lineup that badly?

It’s just another level of frustration for the fans, something this team has given it’s fans a lot of this season. From offseason moves, to the current status of the General Manager and Coach it has all gone wrong.

Beau has potential to be a very bright spot on this team, he does a lot of good things on the ice. The Islanders just have to give him a chance to do it.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

