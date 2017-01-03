New York Islanders Daily: Josh Bailey’s Surprising Year

New York Islanders veteran Josh Bailey has had a surprisingly solid year. It’s been a career year for the nine year veteran.

Josh Bailey has had to deal with a fair share of criticism during his nine year tenure with the Islanders. He’s pretty much the sole IslesTwitter whipping boy since the departure of fan favorite Brian Strait.

Don’t be fooled this isn’t me claiming that the Bailey hate has been unwarranted. I understand the frustration behind Josh Bailey the player.

Though to be fair, his numbers are up this year and that can’t go unrecognized. With the departure of Frans Nielsen and Kyle Okposo, Bails has had to step up into a bigger role.

Must Read: Josh Bailey Expectations

He was put on the top line next to John Tavares, arguably the highest honor for a current Islander (Although every forward has seemed to spend time there). He’s been the only one who has consistently thrived in that role.

If you want to say that it’s a product of playing with John Tavares I wouldn’t argue with you, that’s valid. I’m just here to tell you that he’s on pace for a career high in points, shots on goal and ice time.

He’s been one of the reasons why the Islanders are somewhat still in the mix.

More From Eyes On Isles: The Luck of the Fighting Irish (Lee)

Isles Tweet Of The Day

Our Stuff

Eyes on Isles 2016 year in review (Eyes on Isles)

If you haven’t already take the the time out and read our year in review. We hit on the biggest stories of 2016.

Other Stuff

Islanders suggest New Years Resolutions (MSG)

I’d go out and say this is a must watch video. Hilarious stuff about our Isles from behind the scenes. Very funny, especially if you need a good laugh before heading back to work after your holiday break (a.k.a. me)

This article originally appeared on