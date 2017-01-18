New York Islanders Daily: Jack Capuano Out As Coach

The New York Islanders relieved their head coach Jack Capuano of his duties. He held the position from November of 2010 until yesterday.

The big news out of New York Islanders land is the decision to move on from coach Jack Capuano. It was inevitable, but it seemed to come out of left field yesterday.

Was it a disastrous start to the season absolutely? But after a 4-0 win over the Boston Bruins, I don’t think anyone was expecting him to get canned.

Capuano’s tenure with the team can be described as frustrating. He finished second all time in wins for New York Islanders coaches, but his tenure will be defined by the inability to reach potential.

The Islanders as a team don’t develop prospects well. The list is endless, Nino Niederreiter, Ryan Strome, Josh Bailey, etc. Cappy’s been labeled as a limited coach, and that’s fair. He led the team to back to back 100 point seasons but it happened in spite of him in my opinion.

It’s not like he got a lot out of a depleted roster. Where this team was two years ago to now is scary. It’s not all on him, but the Islanders had to start here. Is Garth Snow next? That’d probably be the best bet.

#Isles News: Jack Capuano has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach. Assistant GM Doug Weight will serve as interim Head Coach. — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) January 17, 2017

