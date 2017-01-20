New York Islanders Daily: Hoping To Find Consistency

The New York Islanders are hoping for a spark to their season with this coaching change. Maybe Doug Weight helps add a different dimension.

What’s the biggest thing that’s plagued the New York Islanders this year? There could be a variety of answers to this question actually, depending on who you ask, but one of the biggest things that’s hurt this team is consistency.

Could Doug Weight bring the consistency that the Islanders need? Puck Daddy takes a look.

To me this move is more for a spark, but that said after one game it looks like the team has responded to him. I like this one quote in particular

“Do I want this job? I do right now, yeah, and that doesn’t mean I don’t want it later, but it’s gotta be one game at a time for me right now to help this team,”

He’s 100% right, how the Islanders sit right now he’s got to take it one game at a time. They can’t worry about who is in front of them in the standings. They have to improve their on ice product first.

Was consistency reached in just one game? Absolutely not, the power play was still bad (that might be a negative consistent), but there were plenty of takeaways after one game under Weight.

Let’s give him some time and see how the team responds to him.

