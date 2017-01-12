New York Islanders Daily: Honoring Jiggs McDonald For 50 Years

The New York Islanders honored Jiggs McDonald last night for 50 years of broadcasting. McDonald is an Islanders legend.

Unfortunately for Jiggs McDonald he didn’t get to call a great game last night. But, the main story from last nights loss was the honoring of McDonald, and the legend that he is in the broadcasting and hockey world.

Neil Best of Newsday had a great opinion piece on McDonald. He talks about how McDonald broke into the broadcasting business at 27 years old which is impressive in itself.

“He’s part of the family. He’ll always be part of the family . . . I think the fans connect with him. Let’s face it: When Jiggs is doing the game, don’t we all feel a lot younger?” Islanders owner Jon Ledecky had to say.

There’s rumors of this being McDonald’s last broadcast, but you may have to pump the brakes on that one. Current broadcaster Brendan Burke’s wife is due to have their second child in February.

McDonald said he would be ready to go if called upon. Once again McDonald is Islanders royalty and deserves all the recognition in the world. After 50 years of doing it he’s still got the great voice for it. I personally hope we see more of him in the future.

In rather sad fashion the Islanders once again only managed one goal. That’s the third time in a row that’s happened.

