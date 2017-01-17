New York Islanders Daily: Greiss Records Shutout

New York Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss bounced back nicely with a shutout against the Boston Bruins. He stopped all 32 shots against him.

For a team that normally doesn’t play well in matinee games the New York Islanders looked good on Monday. The big story was Thomas Greiss and his 32 save performance.

It was his first shutout of the season and in addition it was actually the first time an Islanders goalie has shutout a Boston Bruins team.

What made his performance stand out was his last outing wasn’t so great. He let in seven goals, and then just two days later is a stonewall. Fatigue apparently wasn’t and issue for Greiss.

”If he was tired, he would say it,” New York coach Jack Capuano said of Greiss. ”But he said he wanted to get right back in there. He said he was mentally focused and ready to go.” In addition to his good performance Nikolai Kulemin netted two goals of his own in the Islanders 4-0 win. For the second straight time the Islanders were able to run Tuukka Rask from the game. Overall a good showing from the Islanders.

#isles scoring leader update : Tavares, 32 pts – Bailey, 29 pts. Yet, somehow, to some, 12 is still an issue. Least of problems. Least. — Andy Graziano (@AndyGraz_SNY) January 16, 2017

