New York Islanders Daily: Getting A Boost From Secondary Scoring

The New York Islanders have had a scoring resurgence as of late, and it’s not coming from the captain. They’ve got scoring from a variety of sources.

Over their last 16 games the Islanders are 9-5-2 while averaging 3.44 goals a game. Keep in mind this is also a team that averaged 2.15 goals a game during the month of November. Where has the recent uptick in scoring come from?

John Tavares isn’t on pace for his typical Tavares year. He’s only on pace for 61 points, which would be nine less than he had last year. A big part of the offense has come from Josh Bailey and Anders Lee.

Bailey is having the best season of his career. He’s on pace for 55 points which is well over expectations for Bailey. Up until this year you knew you were getting a good defensive player and somewhere around 35 points. His solid offensive year has helped keep the team somewhat in it.

Then you have Anders Lee who seems like he scores every night. He’s got nine goals in the last 14 games. He’s just one goal away from his total of last year and we’re only through 36 games. He should even be able to break his own career high of 25 goals if he even moderately keeps up the scoring pace.

The Islanders were expecting Andrew Ladd to be the secondary guy to Tavares. Ladd’s played much better over the past couple of weeks but the Islanders have the likes of Bailey and Lee to thank for the majority of the secondary scoring.

