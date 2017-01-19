New York Islanders Daily: Garth Snow Hot Seat

Now that Jack Capuano got the boot is Garth Snow the next one on the New York Islanders figurative hot seat?

The timing for New York Islanders coach Jack Capuano‘s firing did seem a bit odd. It did come after one of the better wins of the year, although it’s been a long time coming. The question that presents itself is: Is Garth Snow next?

Eleven years and one playoff series win is not a lot to write home about. Yet that’s what Snow‘s done so far in his tenure and his job seems to be safe (at the moment).

With the Isles under new ownership now would be the perfect time to make a switch. Let’s brainstorm some reasons as to why Snow could (and should) be gone.

Snow is first to blame with the Islanders failures for 2016. The roster that he came up with is frankly not good enough. There are holes and bad contracts hurting this team. A Grade A example is Mikhail Grabovski. He’s a $5 million cap hit who has been on IR all year and has shown no positive signs of coming back.

Secondly, do you want Garth Snow involved in the coaching search. I don’t trust him in that process. The Islanders best bet would be to part ways with him and start from scratch. Hire a GM then a coach. That’s the best way to approach this.

