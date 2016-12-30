New York Islanders Daily: Capuano Unhappy With Halak’s Performance

The New York Islanders win streak ended at the hands of the Minnesota Wild last night. Coach Jack Capuano was unhappy with his goalies performance.

When Jack Capuano named Jaroslav Halak the starter for the game, most of the fans seemed perplexed. They wanted to see Thomas Greiss, who has played better as of late. After the game Cappy had some words for his goalie.

“Jaro wasn’t sharp at all, he gave up some soft goals and we had to battle back. We did against a real good team.”

“We needed a better effort from Jaro, quite honestly… Four goals on 24 shots isn’t going to get it done.”

Capuano’s right. Although, I’m shocked he didn’t call out Travis Hamonic who was on the ice for yet another goal. It seems to be a select few who Capuano calls out. Which isn’t the way I would handle things.

Ultimately, Jaro has to be better, but as a coach calling him out that way probably won’t yield the best results. Cappy should be mad at himself for not running Greiss out there anyway.

