New York Islanders Daily: Back In The Mix

The New York Islanders are officially back in the mix with last night’s win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 4-2 victory made a statement.

When the New York Islanders went down 1-0 in this game it felt like the momentum gained from the Jack Capuano firing was all but gone. Although what the Isles did next was certainly a surprise.

The Isles would go on to score four goals in a row and they ended up winning the game by a score of 4-2. It was a statement win for the Isles.

Why was it a statement when you might ask? Well, this team usually struggles against Metro Division opponents. At least that’s been the trend for the first half of this year.

The win showed that the Islanders really can turn their season around. It also proved that a coaching change can be a spark. With the win the Islanders jumped up 49 points on the year, and the team is four points out of a playoff spot.

The quality secondary scoring continued again with the hot Jason Chimera and Nikolai Kulemin scoring again. Thomas Greiss had a good day between the pipes as well. See what a little scoring and an upgraded goalie can do for you!

