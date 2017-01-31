New York Islanders Daily: A Wild Day In Isles Land

January 30th 2017 was a wild day for the New York Islanders. That said we wouldn’t have it any other way, it was just another day in Isles land.

Yesterday was the perfect day to be a New York Islanders blogger. Sometimes it’s tough to find good content. Yesterday, the content came to us.

First the Bloomberg report came out. Essentially the article was saying that the Barclays Center realized the Islanders wouldn’t be profitable for them come 2018-2019.

This is nothing new. The writing has been on the wall for awhile now. The question that came up is now what?

More: Top 10 Isles All-Stars

Do the Isles come back to the Island? Maybe they move to Queens, hopefully not out of state which is a possibility but definitely a last resort anyway.

As for the other news, Thomas Greiss signed a three year extension with the Islanders. This one I was really happy to hear about.

Greiss was all set to hit free agency on July 1st if he didn’t get this contract. He would’ve got a lot more money if he hit the open market but his AAV of $3.3 million is a fair deal for the Islanders who will try to ride his hot play to a playoff push.

It was certainly an eventful day in Isles land.

Isles Tweet Of The Day

I’m so happy I can tweet this for three more years #Isles pic.twitter.com/WQi0iwFHof — Matt O’Leary (@MattOLearyNY) January 31, 2017

Our Stuff

An outside view at the All-Star game (Eyes On Isles)

Our guy Farrell went to the All-Star festivities and asked people what they thought of the New York Islanders. The answers he got were entertaining to say the least.

Thomas Greiss sings a three year extension (Eyes On Isles)

My thoughts on the Greiss signing. Spoiler alert I was pretty happy about it.

This article originally appeared on