New York Islanders Could Escape Eastern Conference Basement

The Doug Weight era started off with a bang as the New York Islanders kept the ample firepower of the Dallas Stars at bay, and getting a second straight shutout. Can it continue?

The New York Islanders are on a two-game winning streak but still find themselves at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with 44 points. Another win tonight and the Isles could leapfrog the Sabres out of the basement.

More importantly, assuming other results go their way, the Isles could be within four points of a wild-card spot. It’s a big ask, so the focus for the Isles should just be on winning. Don’t worry about the standings so much. Just keep winning and the standings will fall in their favor.

With two straight wins, both shutouts, you’d think Doug Weight goes with Thomas Greiss to start a third straight game. Instead, he goes with Jean-Francois Berube.

And you know what, I’m ok with putting Berube between the pipes. Berube needs to get into game shape in the event that something happens to Greiss. The Isles also need to know what they have with Berube.

With a Kings team coming to town riding a two-game losing streak, maybe the Isles can add another win and another two points to their playoff push? If Tavares keeps doing what he’s been doing, maybe they have a shot.

Who’s Hot

New York Islanders A+ Last Five Games: 7G, +5, 1SHG, 17SOG

I wanted to put Greiss here because two back-to-back shutouts is a reason to celebrate. But now that he’s not playing I’ve gone to Tavares. His seven goals in five games are outstanding. He’s on pace now for 64 points on the season. Before that little rich vein of typical-Tavares form, he was on pace for 58 points. Long may Tavares reign.

Who’s Not

The power play. Can it be anything else? While the Islanders won 3-0 over the Dallas Stars the other night, the power play went an abysmal 0/7 on the night. And now the Isles sit just above the Red Wings in terms of efficiency with12.8%. Include the Boston game and the Isles are 0/11 on man-advantage

Key’s To The Game

Power play has to click. But good luck against the 9th best PK in the league Score first: The Isles are a tied-worst for wins when scored on first Get puck on net: Kings thrive on possession, counter it with possession of their own

New York Islanders Potential Lineup:

Lee-Tavares-Bailey Leddy-Pelech

Nelson-Strome-Gionta Hickey-Boychuk

Beauvillier-Quine-Chimera de Haan-Seidenberg

Prince-Cizikas-Kulemin Berube (Greiss)

How to Watch the Game:

Venue: 7pm, Barclays Center

TV: MSG+

Radio: 660AM, 101.9FM – WFAN, 88.7FM – WRHU

