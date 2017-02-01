New York Islanders Cashing Hamonic Trade Chip

The New York Islanders are playing much better since Doug Weight took over behind the bench. They are all of sudden very much back in the NHL playoff mix in the Eastern Conference. There is still work to be done regarding the current Islanders roster. General manager Garth Snow need to cash in the Hamonic trade chip.

For the longest time, the New York Islanders have been looking to add another dynamic offensive player. That player can either play on a line with John Tavares or center another line for the Islanders.

Garth Snow has been unable to land that scoring forward in a trade and none of the Islanders forward prospects in the pipeline have yet to make that kind of impact at the NHL level. It’s both unfair and unrealistic to expect that from a youngster entering the league in his early years.

When you look at the entire Islanders organization the greatest need is landing a second offensive force. While there are quite a few area’s one could criticize Snow, he has put together a very deep organization. He has plenty of chips to land a top offensive player.

Cashing in on Hamonic

In order to land that top offensive player, the Islanders will have to give up a significant player off their roster to get a deal done. Most of the teams in the league are looking for a top-four blue liner. Travis Hamonic who is just 26, and is signed for another three years (through 2019-20) with a slight $3.86 million cap hit, makes Hamonic a very attractive player that most teams would seek.

With having Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Calvin de Haan, as well as youngsters Adam Pelech, Devon Toews, and Ryan Pulock the Islanders can move Hamonic for a dynamic offensive player.

Trading Hamonic is not an easy move to make nor should it be taken lightly. Having said that for the right offensive forward and given the blue line depth in the Islanders organization that is a trade they have to make. Making a deal such as this, a team has to deal from strength.

Matt Duchene is open to the idea that the Avalanche could make some trades. https://t.co/HS3SGGOnoh pic.twitter.com/Au9RCE9Ahd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2017

Depth to Trade

In my previous article regarding the Islanders making a big deal with the Colorado Avalanche, it details trading other players from strength in the team’s prospect pipeline.

The Islanders are deep with prospects in all three area’s in terms of forwards, defenseman and goalies. Because of strong drafting, the Isles could trade one one of their top forward prospects and or a goaltender, along with Hamonic to land that dynamic offensive player. The Islanders prospect pipeline is so deep that even after making such a trade there would be plenty left in the cupboard.

Just for the record, yours truly is a big fan of Travis Hamonic on and off the ice. He is a winner in every sense of the word.

Having said that a team has to give to get. If a franchise wants to land a significant player, they have to give up significant assets in return. It’s really that simple.

Ideally, it would be great to see the Islanders make such a move before the NHL trade deadline. But will ownership allow Garth Snow to make such a trade before hiring a new President?

If the opportunity is there between now and the trade deadline, where the Islanders can cash in the Hamonic trade chip to help them land a top offensive forward, as an organization that’s what they need to do.

Making a major trade in the NHL is very difficult these days. When that window of opportunity becomes available, a team has to be ready and aggressive.

