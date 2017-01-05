New York Islanders: Breaking Josh Ho-Sang

Josh Ho-Sang rejects conformity and the New York Islanders don’t like it.

Josh Ho-Sang is not the epitome of what the New York Islanders want in their players. Sure, he’s got the skill and even the drive to be a successful NHL player, but he is never going to be a ‘yes man’. Ho-Sang is never going to be the guy to say the right thing.

From the day the kid was drafted, Ho-Sang had the ‘trouble’ label because of his laissez-faire attitude and direct, sometimes contrary personality. Despite being one of the more skilled players in his draft class, he was passed over by the majority of NHL teams before the Islanders chose him.

He can be good but he’ll be followed by the fixing-his-attitude caveat until he succeeds. Or possibly even longer (see P.K. Subban). Ho-Sang has begun his professional career in the AHL with some brilliant moments.

He’s also been benched on several occasions for various reasons that seem to be erring on the side of defensive play with a little sprinkle of necessary attitude adjustment. Ho-Sang owns his need to play better without the puck.

He also declines to discuss any possible issues with the Islanders’ organizational coaching staff and management – while allowing the idea of existing tension to linger relatively unsaid.

Hockey isn’t like other sports. It isn’t filled with “personalities” like football, basketball, and to an extent, baseball. The game – and the people who preside over it – are progressive only so far. The dealing of Subban to a more entertainment-driven market is a prime example of that. So is the John Scott story.

The League and its teams pick and choose their acceptable levels of swagger and attitude. They pick and choose what can and cannot change as far as how the game is played. There is so very little understanding of how the fandom of the game is becoming younger and changing. It needs guys like Subban and Brent Burns.

More From Eyes On Isles: Islanders Prospect Report

The Islanders Need Ho-Sang

The Islanders need Ho-Sang. Rather than harnessing Ho-Sang’s swagger and teaching him to use his powers for good, the Islanders are attempting to break him. That shows a complete lack of understanding of people and in a lot of ways, this changing sport.

Ho-Sang will never be John Tavares. Tavares is Tavares because of his personality and his conformity to the game as it is. It isn’t a bad thing for him because it is who he is. Tavares was never going to get benched for attitude but how many times has he been benched for poor play defensive play when he’s been guilty of it plenty of times and in some glaring ways?

Can’t remember one.

Listen, I’m the first person to line up in Tavares’ defense at all times. He gets a pass because he’s Tavares and most of the time, that’s okay.

Ho-Sang has a lot to learn, but he’s not going to learn it through any attempts to be broken down and built back into a player current Islanders management will find acceptable. And this kid, he’s going to fight that.

This article originally appeared on