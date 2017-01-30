Report: Barclays Center will no longer be home to New York Islanders

The Barclays Center is planning to discontinue its relationship with the New York Islanders, Bloomberg's Scott Soshnick reports.

Financial projections compiled by Barclays Center and Brooklyn Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov show that the Islanders will no longer contribute revenue to the center after the 2018–19 season, indicating the team will have moved to a new home, according to Bloomberg.

If the team decides to terminate the relationship, the Islanders could have a new hosting site after next season. If the Barclays Center ends the deal, the team will need to find a new rink after the 2018–19 season.

Over the weekend, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL owners were “committed to New York,” though there are “some issues about playing in Barclays.”

Spokespeople for the team and the arena both declined to comment on a potential move.

The Islanders have the third-worst attendance in the NHL with an average of 12,828 people at each home game. Their 21–17–9 record is also third-worst in the Eastern Conference.

