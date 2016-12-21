New York Islanders Anders Lee and Thomas Griess Shine

The New York Islanders left Boston on Tuesday night with two points in the bank. Two points that were won on the backs of performances by their goaltender and their hottest player.

Going into the games against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, the New York Islanders were an abysmal 2-7-2 on the road and stinking up the NHL at the time with a five-game losing streak.

Leaving with a win seemed incredibly improbable. Enter the heroics of one Thomas Greiss and Anders Lee.

Thomas Greiss put on a clinic, stopping 48 of 50 shots and being declared the clear winner in the goalie duel with Tukka Rask no this night.

Anders Lee continued to remind us that he knows how to score goals. And to reaffirm that in front of the opposition net is exactly where Anders Lee belongs.

The Islanders are far from bucking the trend that has seen them rooted to the floor of their conference and the league. But there are some signs here that, maybe, just maybe, there’s something more to this team.

Josh Bailey New York Islanders A 2 Assists, 4 Takeaways

Josh Bailey did everything well last night against the Bruins. He created offense. He was solid defensively. I don’t remember once yelling to my TV: “What are you doing Bailey?!” Not once, I swear!

He picked up two points on the night to get him to 20 points on the season. Putting him on pace for 51 points. A career high for the former first-round and ninth overall draft pick in 2008.

It kinda makes your forget about ain’t-got-no-finish Andrew Ladd the Isles are currently paying $5.5 million to miss wide open nets.

Ladd misses wide open net. Showing why he’s got a 7.7% shooting percentage pic.twitter.com/JnSyNHs048 — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) December 21, 2016



Unlike Ladd, Bailey was a net positive for his team. Credited with four takeaways, a shot on net, and no penalty minutes.

His effect on the game last night was measurable. It wasn’t as evident as the next two on the list, and so he gets the third star.

Bailey did everything well last night, and it’s starting to become the theme for the season for him. Tavares aside Bailey has been one of the Isles best players all season. (Lee just woke up so that doesn’t count).

Thomas Greiss New York Islanders A+ 0.960 SV%, 48 Saves

Thomas Greiss stopped 48 of the 50 shots Boston had on net last night. And it looked routine. Almost effortless. The Bruins were comfortably in the driver’s seat for most of the game, but Greiss met the test head on and absolutely stole a game for the Isles.

That’s two games now where the Islanders get a solid goaltending performance, neither involving Jaroslav Halak.

Jean-Francois Berube was responsible for a .916 SV% effort against Buffalo and last night’s masterful .960 SV% from Greiss. Two good performances from the Islanders goaltending depth chart results in three extra points on the board.

Halak can’t be pleased, and Garth Snow has to be smiling as wide as the Grinch after devising the plot to steal Christmas from the Who’s.

Live view of Snow after his depth goaltenders put up great back to back performances. pic.twitter.com/0WA2lWbJmm — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) December 21, 2016

Fifty shots on net. Not to count the ones blocked (get #), or the ones that missed the net. Generally, it amounts to about double, meaning Greiss was faced with roughly 100 shots towards net. The Isles managed 29 on net, so roughly 58 shots towards the Bruins net.

That -21 shot on net differential from last night isn’t going to be sustainable for the Islanders. But if they hope to move up the standings, and maybe have a chance at the playoffs they’re goaltenders are going to have to steal some games for them.

Greiss gets the second star for stealing a game the Isles had no business winning if it wasn’t for two terrible mistakes from Tukka Rask.

Anders Lee New York Islanders A++ 2 Goals, 1 Assist

Anders Lee is so hot right now. With four goals in his last five games, Lee is seemingly unstoppable.

In his first 20 games, Lee had three goals to his name. In his last 12 games, he has eight goals. Whatever has happened between that time and now, it’s working.

Whether it be how Jack Capuano is using the 6’3” 228lbs winger as a net front presence, or that he’s remembered that his office isn’t shooting from the faceoff circle, but right in front of the oppositions net.

Both of Lee’s goals came right in front of the net. The first came from a heads-up play to capitalize on a terrible miscommunication between Tukka Rask and his Brad Marchand behind the Bruins net.

via GIPHY

His second came on the power play as Lee was parked in front of Khudobin’s net and tipped home a point shot from (player X) past the rookie Bruin keeper.

#isles score a power play goal. Second of the night! 3rd point of the game. pic.twitter.com/Y1WVxUKJdF — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) December 21, 2016

This is exactly what every team needs in order to compete in the NHL. Secondary scoring. When John Tavares isn’t lighting it up in the points department the Islanders need goals to come from other sources. Right now that’s Anders Lee.

He get’s first star honors for netting those two goals, then getting an assist on Kulemin’s goal that sealed Rask’s fate for the night. Greiss made sure the Bruins couldn’t get into the game and Lee rewarded his efforts with two typical Lee goals.

The Islanders escpaed with a fantastic two points on the road on the back of a complete game from Jash Bailey. A goaltending clinic from Thomas Greiss, and a continuation of Anders Lee’s hot streak.

