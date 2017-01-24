New Jersey Devils Win vs Kings Could Mean a Playoff Berth

When the puck drops tonight as the New Jersey Devils take on the LA Kings, it could mean a potential playoff berth for the winning organization. Rarely in an NHL season do you have teams in different conferences play each other with both teams in virtually the same place in the standings.

To put it in perspective, the New Jersey Devils have played 48 games while the LA Kings have played 47. The Devils have 49 points and are three points behind the last Wild Card spot held by the Philadelphia Flyers. The Kings have 48 points and are three points behind both Wild Card spots being held by the Calgary Flames and St. Louis Blues. No matter who wins this game tonight could be only one point back of a playoff spot barring what happens in the other games tonight.

Recent Teams Play

The Devils have recently turned it on with four wins in their past five games, while the Kings have been majorly a disappoint this year with the loss of Jonathan Quick and the horrific play of newly appointed captain Anze Kopitar. Earlier this year the Kings beat the Devils 4-2 at Staples Center in LA, but since then the Kings have taken a nosedive in the standings.

Want your voice heard? Join the Pucks and Pitchforks team!

Even last night they were simply no match for the Rangers in a 3-1 loss, which could have easily been a shutout for Henrik Lundqvist. So you figure with the Kings playing on back-to-back nights, while on an eastern road trip, the Devils should have a good night. Also considering the Devils have been off since Saturday they should be well rested for this game.

Looking Back to 2012

In the past couple meetings, it would be right to look back at their confrontation in the 2012 Stanley Cup Finals, but the specifically the Devils have turned over almost their entire roster since then. Some of it not by their own doing, but the only players to play in that series that are still on the team are Adam Henrique, Andy Greene, Jacob Josefson, and Travis Zajac.

The Kings roster remains most of the same since then with only a couple of major changes, but the core players that were on that team are still there today.

Looking at the game tonight the Devils should have the edge considering their recent play. Miles Wood has really picked it up lately after seemingly going through some growing pains. Kyle Palmieri seems to be turning a corner along with Henrique. But I’m going to say it here that ever since captain Andy Greene went down with injury, the team has played better and I don’t believe that’s a coincidence.

It should be a great game tonight and we’ll see if this recent streak for the Devils is real or just a fluke.

This article originally appeared on