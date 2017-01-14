New Jersey Devils: Keith Kinkaid’s Trade Stock Continues to Rise

With another marvelous performance last night against the Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils backup goaltender Keith Kinkaid certainly hasn’t supplanted Cory Schneider for the No.1 job. However, with each great start he makes, his trade stock rises, and may convince another team out there in need of a goalie to come and snatch him up.

This season has shown once again that when called upon, especially in back-to-back’s, that Kinkaid can come in and play a great game for his New Jersey Devils. What might scare some teams away from inquiring on him is when Kinkaid gets consecutive starts is when he begins to crumble.

We just saw it in the Devils home-and-home with the Washington Capitals where Kinkaid played out of his mind in the first game in Washington, then in the second game the Caps came into New Jersey and lit him up for six goals. Even last season when Schneider was hurt towards the end of the year, when Kinkaid had to start several games in a row we could see his play deteriorate with the more starts he made.

Kinkaid’s Positive’s

What works in the favor of Kinkaid is his all-out style to make a save at any means necessary. In a way he’s kind of like a Johnathan Quick, but naturally he doesn’t have that same flexibility that we’ve seen from Quick. It makes Kinkaid unpredictable and hard to scout against in a one-game instance, but after he gets multiple starts is when teams begin to pick up on different aspects of his game.

Regardless of which way you look at it, Kinkaid’s trade value is rising fast. He’s got a career-high .921 SV% and a 2.59 GAA so far this season. Anything above .920 in the NHL is very good, which means that Kinkaid’s value is at the highest it’s ever been in his career. There are a couple of deadlines coming up where the Devils could look to move him.

Upcoming Deadlines

Firstly being the March 1st Trade Deadline, where a team in desperate need of a goalie might reach out. I look at Boston at being a potential landing spot for Kinkaid as they’ve had inconsistent play from their backups all year to go along with All Star Tuukka Rask now being place on IR after being hit in the neck with a puck.

The next big deadline is before the expansion draft, which in my opinion is the crucial date because if the Devils don’t move him by then, he’ll be the guy that the Golden Knights snag off the Devils roster.

Considering that Kinkaid was an undrafted free agent out of Union College, anything the Devils get back for him will be a plus. I’d range the return on the high-end being a low first round pick or a second round pick and a fourth or fifth rounder added on. At minimum we’re looking at a third round pick.

Either way, Kinkaid has been a great backup over the past couple years and with Mackenzie Blackwood developing through the minors, this is the time for the Devils to make this move.

