New Jersey Devils: 5 Targets this Offseason

The Devils’ cap flexibility could be their best asset this offseason.

Even though the deadline hasn’t passed yet, it is worth taking a look into potential players Ray Shero and the Devils could look into bringing in this offseason. With all the hype starting to surround certain players, it is noteworthy to take a look ahead.

Brian Campbell (Free Agency)

Signing the soon to be 38-year-old sounds like a stagnant move when the team should be getting younger. However, the Devils need an upgrade on defense. Campbell’s numbers are down this year most like due to a drop in playing time on a very deep Chicago roster but Campbell would instantly be an upgrade over Kyle Quincey and John Moore.

He brings fantastic career Corsi% and Fenwick% (53.6% and %53.3 respectively) good for what would be 1st and 2nd on Devils this season. Most importantly, Campbell can be an extra mentor on the blue line. With Greene mentoring Severson, Lovejoy mentoring Merrill, and the potential of Campbell mentoring Santini, the Devils could Develop the next core of defensemen like Stevens, Niedermayer, and Dano, sooner than later.

Tomas Tatar (Trade)

The Red Wings are in deep cap trouble coming up this summer. Unless the Wings can move Jimmy Howard’s $5.39m cap hit, the wings are going to end up with roughly 9.5 million invested in 2 goaltenders. The Wings also have used 1 out of their total 3 possible compliance buyouts.

The Wings need to tread carefully with Andreas Athanasiou, Tomas Jurco and Brendan Smith needing new contracts for the 2017-2018 season. Young speedster Dylan Larkin will also need a new deal the year after that, Moving Tatar could be the move to make. The wings prospect pool is looking thin and moving a guy like Blake Speers or john Quenneville (both of whom are under team control for 3 more seasons) could be sent back.

T.J. Oshie (Free Agency)

Washington absolutely doesn’t want to let Oshie go. However, there are two circumstances that could lead Oshie to the open market. The 30-year-old USA product is in the middle of his prime. That being said, Oshie would command top dollar on the open market possibly landing a monster contract. The caps have many choices to make. They have a solid team now but many players come off the books at the end of the season.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

Caps players who need new deals are Dimitri Orlov, Karl Alzner, Justin Williams, Andre Burakovsky, Daniel Winnik and most importantly (other than Oshie) Evgeney Kuznetsov. Kuze has found great chemistry with the Great 8, and the caps would be more inclined to keep the young Russian born center iceman who is more controllable than Oshie is. Somebody has to go and my guess is Oshie. Who knows maybe T.J. Oshie will reunite with college teammate Travis Zajac in New Jersey and play on the same line together.

Any Hurricanes Young Defenseman (Trade)

Although this technically violates the numerical guidelines of this post, it is worth mentioning the abundance trade options Carolina has regarding their young defenseman. Carolina has Noah Hanifin, Jacob Slavin, Jake Bean, Trevor Carrick and Haydn Fleury all on the left side and under the age of 22. On the right side, the ‘Canes have Brett Pesce and Roland McKeown under the age of 22.

There is no denying, that surplus is outstanding. However, Carolina’s top 6 forward group is lacking. Mike Cammalleri could be the piece that New Jersey dangles. Cammalleri isn’t the most attractive forward target however his heavy cap hit would actually be beneficial to the ‘Canes. They are struggling to hit the cap floor and with Bryan Bickell ($4m) potentially headed to LITR, the canes could use the cap. Any of the left-handed defenseman for Cammaleri could benefit both sides.

The Devils could add a second round pick to sweeten the pot. They are struggling to hit the cap floor and with Bryan Bickell ($4m) potentially headed to LITR, the canes could use the cap. Any of the left-handed defenseman for Cammalleri could benefit both sides. The Devils could add a second round pick to sweeten the pot.

Kevin Shattenkirk (Free Agency)

This one is obvious. The 27-year-old blue liner is having a great season. In 48 games so far he has posted 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points. His -13 has yet to be desired, however, he has posted over %50 Corsi and Fenwick for the season as well as his career which would be instantly in the top 5 for the Devils.

Shattenkirk has proven he can quarterback a power play, something the Devils desperately need. Shattenkirk has made it known that he would want to play on the East Coast, and the Devils have plenty of cap space to start a bidding war.

*** All cap figures retrieved from Capfriendly.com***

*** All stats retrieved from Hockey-reference.com***

Get the FanSided App

This article originally appeared on