Nashville Predators: P.K. Subban Proving Worth in Playoffs

Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has generated his share of controversial headlines. Wednesday’s three-point performance did all of his talking for Game 1.

So far, so good. In the hours after his first three-point performance since joining the Nashville Predators, enigmatic defenseman P.K. Subban displayed a sense of maturity. He did not unleash provocative quotes that ended up firing up the opposition. So far, he has played it cool.

Will it remain that way? Will Subban continue to concentrate on his on-ice performance and not immaturely seek out TV cameras or roaming notebooks? Will he continue to let his play do his interviewing?

Those are some of the major questions entering Friday’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series against the St. Louis Blues. Subban’s goal and two assists paced the Predators to a 4-3 victory in Game 1 Wednesday at Scottrade Center.

[via NHL.com]

Subban was the difference. Another major question: Is he emotionally ready to take the next step and assume his place among the game’s elite defensemen?

Subban has always been good, tough, an imposing figure to face when heading into corners. Trouble is, he has always been a controversial figure in the locker room. Sometimes, he says too much. Sometimes, he does too much.

Brewing Rivalry

Nearly two minutes into the first period Wednesday, Subban was called for a needless clash. Not a good play. At all. What if the Blues didn’t open the NHL Stanley Cup playoff game flat? What if they played with the aggressive fore-checking style that led them to compile the league’s best record since Feb. 1? Well, they didn’t. Subban returned to the ice and competed with controlled composure.

He punished opponents with authority. He and blueline mate Roman Josi set each other up for slap shots. If Subban continues to duplicate Game 1’s effort, maybe Predators fans can finally begin to move past the Shea Weber trade. Subban may not make the fan base completely forget, but, perhaps. he can dim the memory a bit.



[Via Twitter.com]

For what it’s worth, Weber and his Montreal Canadiens’ teammates have tee times tomorrow. Meanwhile, Subban and his teammates will be immersed in the brewing rivalry with the Blues. This playoff series is the first between the franchises and it didn’t take long for the sticks to rise. During Game 1, the teams combined for 29 first-period hits and only a percentage of them were legal.

Third-Period Push

When he is at his best and not focused on releasing ear-bending soundbites, Subban can be an elite defender.

On the power play Wednesday, Subban helped give the Predators a 3-1 advantage by deftly tip-toeing the blue line and keeping the puck onsides. Eventually, Subban set up for a blazing slap shot, which forward Filip Forsberg deflected past Blues goalie Jake Allen.

Ten minutes earlier, Subban scored to give the Predators a 2-0 advantage, which virtually silenced the crowd until the Blues’ third-period push, rallying to tie the score at 3-all.



[Via Twitter.com]

Out of the penalty box for his first-period infraction, Subban started things off by gaining control of his emotions and blasting a shot, which was tipped by Colin Wilson for the series-opening goal.

What the Predators need is more of Subban’s engaging smile, like the one he flashed Wednesday when after his empty-net goal with 7.5 seconds remaining. He continued to grin when it was waved off because teammate Ryan Johansen was still in the offensive zone.

A controlled Subban can be a difference-maker. After Game 1 and in the spotlight, Subban didn’t generate any billboard material for the Blues.

So far, so good.

This article originally appeared on