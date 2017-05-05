Nashville Predators: One Playoff Win Away From Franchise History

The Nashville Predators head back to St. Louis to take on the Blues, in game five of their 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff Western Conference Semi-Final series. The Predators lead 3-1 and will be looking to advance to the Western Conference Championship and four wins away from the Stanley Cup Final.

Added into the league as an expansion team in the 1998/99 season, the Nashville Predators finished second last with a 28-47-7 record. It wasn’t until the 2003/04 season that the Predator made the playoffs as the eight seed but was eliminated by the Detroit Red Wings in six games. The Predators weren’t able to build off that success as the 2004/05 season was canceled by a labor dispute and had to wait until the next year. The Predators started the 2005/06 with 10 straight wins and were able to maintain the success for the teams first 100 point season, finishing with 106 points. They weren’t able to maintain that success in the postseason though and were eliminated by the San Jose Shark in five games in the first round. The Predators had another strong season finishing the 2006/07 season with 110 points but were once again eliminated by the Sharks in five games in the first round. In the 2007/08 season, the Predators would make the playoffs for a fourth straight year but would be eliminated for a fourth straight year, this time by the Red Wings. The following year, the Predators would miss the playoffs, finishing the 2008/09 season with 88 points.

In the 2009/10 season, riding the strong play of Pekka Rinne, the Predators made their return to the postseason. The Predators would finish seventh and would draw the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. After splitting the first four games of the series, the Blackhawks would go on to win game five and six and eliminate the Predators. The Predators made the playoffs in the 2010/11 season for the sixth time in seven years. They were matched up against the Anaheim Ducks and would go on to win the series in six games and advance to the second round for the first time in franchise history. The Predators were matched up with the first seeded Vancouver Canucks in the next round but were eliminated in six games.

After making it to the second round of the playoffs for the first time, the Predators unveiled a new logo and signed Rinne to a seven year $49 million contract, looking Rinne down as their number one goaltender for the future. The Predators made the postseason once again in 2011/12 and won their first-round series for the second year in a row, this time against the Red Wings in five games. They were matched up against the Arizona Coyotes in the second round but were eliminated in five games and were unable to reach the Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history. The next year in the lockout shortened 2012/13 season the Predators would miss the playoff for the first time since the 2008/09 season. After missing the playoffs again the following season, the Predators would go on to not renew the contract of Barry Trotz, the only head coach of the franchise, and hire Peter Laviolette.

In Laviolette’s first season, the Predators would finish second in the Central Division and return to the playoffs but would be eliminated in six-game by the Blackhawk in the first round. The Predators would finish with 96 points and would be matched up with the Ducks in the first round. The series would need all seven games, with the Predators eliminating the Ducks in their first seven-game series and move on to the second round for the third time in franchise history. The Predators would play in their second seven-game series against the Sharks, this time losing being eliminated.

In the offseason before the 2016/17 season, the Predators traded captain Shea Weber for PK Subban of the Montreal Canadiens in one of the biggest trades of the year. The Predators would go on to finish fourth in the division and claim the second wild card spot and matched up against the first seed Blackhawks. The Predators would go on to earn the first sweep in franchise history and become the first last seeded team to sweep the first seeded team in a best of seven series in the history of North American major league professional sports. After advancing the second round for the third year in a row, the Predators have matched up against the St. Louis Blues. The Predators would go on to win game one 4-3, before falling 3-2 and ending their postseason winning streak at five. The Predators would travel back to Nashville with the series tied 1-1 and go on to use the momentum of their home crowd to earn victories in game three, 3-1, and game four, 2-1 and continue their winning streak at home in the postseason to 6 and an overall record of 7-1.

Now after a dominating postseason run so far by the Predators, they find themselves back in St. Louis and one win away from advancing to the Western Conference Championship for the first time in franchise history and half way to becoming Stanley Cup Champions.

