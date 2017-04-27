Nashville Predators: Kevin Fiala Goes Down Hard, Taken to Hospital

Nashville Predators Forward Kevin Fiala was playing some of the best hockey of his career but suffered an apparent leg injury against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1

Kevin Fiala was finally coming into his own in the NHL and with the Nashville Predators.

After an uneventful regular season with the Nashville Predators, Fiala scored two very important goals, including an overtime winner, in the first round of the NHL playoffs. He finished the regular season with 11 goals and five assists in 54 games but amassed two goals in four games against the Chicago Blackhawks.

He played top-six minutes in the first round, and that trend continued in Game 1 against the St. Louis Blues. He helped generate some offense which led to the first Predators’ goal and looked ready to take his game to the next level. Filled with plenty of confidence and offensive instincts, Fiala was becoming a reliable player for the Predators.

Game 1 Injury Scare

In the second period against the Blues, Fiala was skating hard towards the net but lost his balance. He flew right into the boards, carrying Robert Bortuzzo with him. While it did not look like there was anything malicious, Fiala went down hard and did not get up.

It looked like he was favoring his knee, but the medical staff took no chances and stretched the young winger off the ice. The Predators confirmed via their Twitter account that Fiala was taken to the hospital for more information on the injury.

Update: Fiala is going to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is alert and in stable condition. #STLvsNSH — Nashville Predators (@PredsNHL) April 27, 2017

Looking at the fall, Fiala was in quite a bit of pain and was unable to get up on his own. If history is any indication, it looks like the Predators will be losing their young speedy 20-year old for at least a few games. His knee seemed to hit the boards square on, and the speed of the collision makes it seem a lot worse.

With his skill level and speed, the 20-year-old will be missed. He is strong on the puck and is getting better at creating consistent offensive chances. While the Predators pulled off the close 4-3 win over the Blues, it remains to be seen if Fiala will return during the NHL playoffs.

