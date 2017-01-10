Montreal Canadiens: Weber Headed to the All Star Game

Montreal Canadiens Defensemen Shea Weber will be headed to the 2017 NHL All Star Game in Los Angeles.

The Montreal Canadiens will have two players at this years NHL All Star Game. Carey Price had already been named as the Atlantic Division captain a couple weeks ago. However, today the NHL announced the rest of the leagues All Star rosters.

Shea Weber will join Price in Los Angeles, at the 2017 NHL All Star game. Weber has been spectacular for the Canadiens this season, and is a front runner for the Norris Trophy, as the NHL’s best Defensmen. Shea has brought a ton of leadership, and toughness to the Canadiens, and his presence is invaluable for the Habs.

Weber’s Preformance

In 41 games this season, Weber has scored 10 goals and 26 points. Weber has made a huge impact in the Canadiens Power Play this season, as he has eight goals, and 14 total Power Play points. Weber is also a plus 16 on the year, and is leading the Canadiens in that stat category.

Like previously mentioned Weber’s presence is far more valuable, than the stats will show. For example, Shea’s terrific shot has caused teams to specifically game plan around Weber’s shot. Many teams have to come with different ways, or techniques, to take Weber’s shot away on the Power Play.

However, it’s Weber’s defensive performance that makes him stand out from many other defenders in the league. Weber consistently makes bone crunching hits, and does a fantastic job clearing the crease for Carey Price.

Shea has also formed an excellent duo, with Defensmen Alexei Emelin, as they both play very physical against their opponents. With both players playing a very robust defensive style, Weber and Emelin have become one of the NHL’s best shutdown pairings.

Who Got Snubbed?

The Canadiens currently top the Atlantic Division standings, and have many players enjoying terrific individual seasons. Both Forwards Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov have had amazing seasons. Also, Alex Galchenyuk was almost a point per game player before he was injured.

Clearly any of those three players would have been a better choice than some of the other selections. Forward Frans Nielsen of the Detroit Red Wings was selected, but he has one less point than Gachenyuk. Alex Galchenyuk has been injured for a month and has played in 15 less games than Nielsen.



Final Thoughts

The NHL should have selected players who have preformed the best overall to this point in the season. It shouldn’t matter if all the NHL teams are represented, or not. Many players like Nielsen got selected to the All Star game, even though his performance wasn’t as good as many other players.

If the NHL just selected the best players, the All Star game would be more enjoyable for the fans. Also, the Canadiens would have probably four or five players at the game.

