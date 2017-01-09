Montreal Canadiens Trade Options: Plekanec on the Trade Block

The Montreal Canadiens could be trying to trade one of their longest tenured players, in Tomas Plekanec.

The Montreal Canadiens have been rumored to be “All In” the trade market this season, and seem to be close to having a championship caliber team. The Habs have plenty of trade chips, and this includes many Draft Picks that they have over the next couple of seasons.

The usual Habs trade rumors have the team trying add, rather than trade away. For example, most rumors have indicated that the Habs want to land another Center, or a top four Defender. However, the Canadiens may look to sell one of their veteran players before the NHL’s trade deadline.

Kypreos Report

Sportsnet Insider Nick Kypreos reported that the Montreal Canadiens could look to trade Forward Tomas Plekanec. He also mentioned that the Habs could look to get a deal done, even before the trade deadline. Here is what Kypreos said:

Tomas Plekanec has been brutal offensively this season, and he has only scored three goals this season, in 40 games so far. Plekanec is also 34 years of age, and has clearly past the prime of his career. However, Plekanec carries a six million dollar cap this season, and also next year as well.

Plekanec has been with the Canadiens his entire career, and has been Montreal’s Mr. Dependable. Tomas is not only just a veteran player, he is a team leader, and moving Plekanec could be difficult on the Canadiens player morale. Also, Plekanec is a key defensive player for the Habs, and loosing Plekanec for a draft pick wouldn’t make any sense at all.

Possible Trade Option

The questions then become, what do you get for Plekanec? What team would want a player who is past his prime, and carrying a huge cap hit this season and next year as well?

Dave Stevenson of FanSided recently suggested three teams who may be interested in Plekanec. One of those scenarios was a player for player deal, with the Nashville Predators. This wouldn’t be the first time these teams made big player for player trade.

The trade was Tomas Plekanec for Preds Center Mike Fisher. Here is Stevenson’s reasoning:

Moreover, they might need to replace Fisher this offseason. He’ll be a free agent and even if he’s their captain, he’s no lock to stay in Nashville. Fisher’s also starting to get up there in age, as he turns 37 in June of 2017. Plekanec is no spring chicken, but he turns 35 in October. So he could serve as Fisher’s replacement as Nashville’s top defensive center. Mike Ribeiro will be a free agent after this season as well. The Predators, however, can plan ahead of time by trading for Plekanec. It likely wouldn’t cost them too much and they certainly need the center depth.

Great Scenario for Habs

The Montreal Canadiens would certainly love to rid themselves of Plekanec contract, and getting a player with only one year left on their deal would be huge. The Habs will need plenty of Cap Space to resign players like Alex Galchenyuk, Alexander Radulov, Nathan Beaulieu, and others.

Also the Habs would likely want to add some help through free agency, as the Canadiens have always been active in the free agent market. Clearing Plekanec’s 6 million dollar cap hit would no doubt benefit the future of the team.

Mike Fisher would be an ideal fit for the Habs as well. He is a tough, gritty, and defensive third line player. Fisher would no doubt be a terrific add for the Canadiens, as they enter the NHL playoffs.

Final Thoughts

Obviously, it would be sad to see a player that has given so much to the Habs over the years, get traded after signing an extension last season. Especially if the Habs could make a run for the cup. However, this is a “what have you done for me lately,” type of league, and Plekanec just hasn’t been good enough this season.

