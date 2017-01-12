Montreal Canadiens Trade Options: 8 Possible Rental Players

Examining the Montreal Canadiens trade options, in the rental market before this years NHL trade deadline.

The Montreal Canadiens have been rumored to be interested in making a trade all season. The Canadiens have a very deep roster, and they have many veteran players currently in their prime. The Habs also have the NHL’s best Goaltender in Carey Price.

However, the Habs have recently gone through a rough patch of injuries. The Canadiens have lost many important players at key positions. For example, the Habs are currently without Forwards Alex Galchenyuk, Andrew Shaw, David Desharnais, and Brendan Gallagher. The Canadiens are also without Defensmen Andrei Markov and Greg Pateryn.

Galchenyuk and Markov have recently returned to practice, but obviously the Habs are still missing many key pieces. The Canadiens have had to recall many players from their AHL affiliate team, the St Johns Ice Caps. The young players from St Johns have been solid, but their inexperience could soon catch up with them.

Habs Active on Trade Deadline Day

As a result, the Habs could look to make a trade to help add depth to their lineup. One way the Habs could attack the trade market is by going after some rental options, or players who have expiring contracts after the season. The Canadiens could land one of these players without having to sell the farm.

Canadiens General Manager, Marc Bergevin, has usually been active around this time of the year. He’s also not been afraid to make bold moves, that could bolster the roster. He has shown this by acquiring players like Jeff Petry, and Thomas Vanek, on past trade deadline days.

Some of these moves have worked out great, but some haven’t. Yet, there are some interesting names that could be on the trade block as the trade deadline approaches. Here are 8 players who are all considered rental players, that could be available, as we approach the trade deadline on February 28th.

Examining how Mike Fisher could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

The Nashville Predators are currently sitting in 4th place in their division, and have been mightily inconsistent all season long. They are also on the outside looking in, for the last wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Preds are by no means out of the Playoff race, but if they remain on the outside over the next few weeks they may have to become sellers. To make matters worse for the Preds, their All Star Defenceman, and former Habs player, P.K. Subban is hurt, and may be out for a while.

Nashville has many young players, but they do have a couple of older players who may not be in the Preds long term plans. One of those players is Preds Captain Mike Fisher. The Veteran Center has been in the NHL for 18 seasons, and has yet to win a Stanley Cup.

Fisher’s Performance

Fisher’s age hasn’t caught up to him yet, as he been solid for Nashville this season. In 35 games this season Fisher has scored 11 goals and 11 assists, totaling 22 points. Last season Fisher only scored 23 points in 70 games, so Mike has had a bit of a revival this year.

Also, Fisher has proven himself to be a very reliable defensive player throughout the years. Fisher is a great penalty killer, and a terrific face-off guy. Currently Fisher is winning 54.9 percent of his face-offs.

Impact on the Habs

If the Habs were able to add a player like Fisher, they would be getting a gritty, and tough third line Center. Fisher would help improve the Habs penalty killing unit, which has struggled this season. Mike would also make the Habs a better face-off team, and this is another area where the Habs have been inconsistent.

Fisher is the type of bottom six forward that would be an ideal Playoff Center. A line that Fisher could fit into with Montreal, could be Centering a line with Phillip Danault and Andrew Shaw. This line would be a tough, gritty and effective shutdown line.

If the Preds can’t keep their Heads above water, the Habs should definitely try and acquire Fisher.

Examining how Patrick Sharp could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

The Dallas Stars are another team that have playoff aspirations, but haven’t been consistent all season. The Stars have had many injuries to deal with, and haven’t gotten any production from their Goaltenders. Dallas also has a goal differential of minus 17, and are fifth worst in total goals against.

The Stars also have to battle with division rivals like the Chicago Blackhawks, St. Louis Blues, Minnesota Wild, and the previously mentioned Preds. This is a recipe for disaster for Dallas, and they may have to consider selling some of their potential free agents. One of those potential free agents, is Forward Patrick Sharp.

Sharp’s Performance

This year Patrick Sharp has had to battle with the injury bug, and has missed most of the season. In 16 games this season, Sharp has scored two goals and totaled only six points. Clearly, Sharp’s injuries has thrown off his usual offensive ability.

Last season, Sharp scored 20 goals and 35 assists in 76 games with the Stars. Sharp has always been consistent offensively throughout his NHL career, and has topped 40 points in eight of the last ten seasons.

Impact on the Habs

Sharp can be an effective player at Center or on the Left Wing. Patrick could help fill the void on the second line, either at Center, or on the Left Wing. Also, his versatility is something that the Canadiens highly value in players as well.

Sharp has also been an effective special teams player throughout the years, and specifically on the Penalty Kill. The Habs have been brutal in that department this season, and need to get that area fixed. Patrick could be the solution that could fix the problem.

Sharp also brings leadership, and a ton of Championship experience. Patrick has won multiple Stanley Cups when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks. That experience could prove to be a very valuable asset for the Habs.

Examining how Cody Franson could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

The Buffalo Sabres are clearly a long shot to make the Playoffs this season, as they seem to be stuck in rebuild mode. The Sabres have accumulated a lot of young talent over the past few seasons, and are just waiting for their core to develop. In the meantime though, the Sabres are currently sitting in seventh place in the Atlantic Division.

With a Wild Card spot slowly slipping away for Buffalo, the Sabres will probably become sellers again. One name that may generate some interest, will be Defensmen Cody Franson. Cody plays the right side and could make a solid bottom pairing player.

Franson’s Performance

Cody Franson has put together a solid season for Sabres this year. In 37 games Franson has scored one goal, and totaled nine points. Franson is also a plus three this season and has been a solid stay at home Defensemen for the Sabres.

Impact on the Habs

Cody brings a great deal of size, and length to his game, as he stands at six feet, five inches tall, and weighs 224 pounds. Size and strength are never bad qualities to have in Defenders. Also, Franson skates very well for his size, and id deceptively mobile.

Franson would be a terrific fit with Nathan Beaulieu on the Habs bottom pairing. Greg Pateryn has been solid in that role for the Habs, but injuries could happen at any moment (Pateryn is Currently Hurt, so case in point). Montreal is going through their fare share of injuries right now, and Franson would help solidify their depth.

Examining how Brian Boyle could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have surprisingly gone into a brutal slump, and they could end up missing the Playoffs. The Lightning are currently sitting in sixth place in the Atlantic Division, and will need to make a big run to put themselves back in the Playoff hunt. One way the Lightning could make the Playoff push, is by simply getting healthy.

However, the Lightning could become sellers by the trade deadline, and have a few assets becoming free agents in the off-seasons. One of those players is towering Forward Brian Boyle.

Boyle’s Performance

Brian has been an effective third and fourth line role player for many years. Boyle kept up his current production rates this season, and has scored 10 goals in 36 games. Boyle Has never been a top producer offensively, but he may have his second 20 goal season of his career.

Where Boyle really makes an impact is with his strong defensive play, and face-off prowess. Currently Boyle is winning 50.7 percent of his face-offs, and takes many key draws in the defensive zone.

Impact on the Habs

Boyle could slide into a bottom six role for the Habs, and also be an effective Penalty Killer. Brian could also be used to take key defensive zone face-offs, or be heavily used in a shutdown role. Boyle has done an incredible job in that role in the past, and has plenty of Playoff experience.

Brian also would bring a ton of size to the Canadiens roster, as Boyle stands at six feet, six inches tall and weighs 244 pounds. An ideal spot for Boyle would be the Center on the Habs fourth line, and should have Michael McCarron on his wing. These two towering giants would be a real force for opposing teams to deal with in the Playoffs.

Examining how Jarome Iginla could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

The Colorado Avalanche are having an absolutely brutal season, and will definitely become sellers at the trade deadline. The Avalanche are currently sitting in last place in the NHL, and have the leagues worst goal differential. Clearly something is wrong with the Avalanche, and they may have to make a few trades to shake things up.

One of the players who the Avalanche will likely try to trade, is Forward Jarome Iginla. Jarome has openly stated that he would like to play for a contending team, if the opportunity presents itself. Iginla has had an amazing NHL career, but amazingly, he has never won a Stanley Cup.

Iginla’s Performance

Jarome has had a rough season so far, and hasn’t looked anything like the sniper that he used to be. However, most players on the Avalanche aren’t playing well, and this could be having an impact on Jarome’s performance. In 39 games this season Jarome has scored only five goals and totaled 11 points.

However, last season Iginla scored 22 goals and totaled 47 points. So their still might be something left in the tank.

Impact on the Habs

Jarome would bring a ton of fire, and passion to the Canadiens lineup. He could be used as a Power Play specialist, and could bring some scoring upside on the Habs third line or fourth line. However, Jarome may not be the best scheme fit in Montreal.

The Habs depend on all four lines rolling, and playing at a high tempo. Iginla may not have the legs to keep up with the speedy Canadiens anymore.

Examining how Martin Hanzal could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

Much like the Avalanche, the Arizona Coyotes are among the worst reams in the NHL. In fact they are currently the second worst team in the league. Arizona brought in a new management regime last off-season, and the Coyotes could be looking at rebuilding the roster.

Coyotes Forward Martin Hanzal, is a pending unrestricted free agent, who has been on the trade block for a while. Rumors have also been connected to the Montreal Canadiens, regarding a possible trade between the two clubs. However, this rumor started during the first few weeks of the season, and obviously, no trades have been made.

Told this morning Martin Hanzal could be on the move soon from Arizona. Activity heating up. Canadiens among a few teams in the hunt. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) November 17, 2016

Hanzal’s Performance

Martin Hanzal has never been an elite scoring forward, and has only reached the 40 point plateau twice in his career. This season Hanzal has only scored 15 points in 34 games played. Hanzal is in a very similar situation as Iginla is in Colorado.

Martin has very rarely played with elite scoring Forwards, outside of Shane Doan. Hanzal’s production could be victimized by the poor talent group that surrounds him. If Hanzal had the chance to play with some elite snipers, his play making ability may be more noticeable.

Impact on the Habs

Hanzal could easily slide into the Canadiens second line Center position. Tomas Plekanec has struggled offensively all season long. Martin may finally get a chance to play with some more proven goal scorers with the Canadiens.

Hanzal isn’t the most physical player in the NHL, but he does bring a great deal of size. Martin Hanzal stands at six feet, six inches tall and weighs 226 pounds. Hanzal’s size and reach can make him a very difficult player to play against.

Examining how Mike Ribeiro could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

Like previously mentioned, the Nashville Predators could find themselves out of a Playoff spot before the trade deadline. As a result of their difficult Central Division opponents, and key injuries to some of their important players. If the Preds are out of the Playoff hunt, they will likely become sellers.

Ribeiro’s Performance

Mike Riberio has always been a very gifted player when it comes to passing, or making plays offensively. Ribeiro has had a solid season for Nashville, and has compiled 22 points in 41 games this season. However 18 of those points have come off of assists.

Last season Ribeiro reached the 50 point mark, and had a whopping 43 assists. Ribeiro has been one of the NHL’s best set up men through the years, and has 30 assists or more in each of the previous 12 seasons.

Impact on the Habs

Mike Ribeiro isn’t the elite player that he once was, but he could still fill a second line role. Ribeiro could also be an excellent addition to the Canadiens second Power Play unit. Mike could definitely find a role offensively for the Canadiens.

Side Note

It’s amazing that it’s already been more than a decade since the Habs foolishly traded Ribeiro to the Dallas Stars. The Montreal Canadiens received Defensemen Janne Niinimaa in return for Ribeiro. What a horrible move that was!

Niinima would only play 41 games with the Habs, and he scored only three points. After that 2006-2007 season Niinimaa would never played another game in the NHL. Ribeiro has gone on to score nearly 800 career points!

Examining how Jaromir Jagr could impact the Montreal Canadiens, if he was traded as a rental player, at the trade deadline.

The Florida Panthers are another team that many thought would be cup contenders. However, their season hasn’t gone according to plan, and the Panther currently sit fifth overall in the Atlantic division. The Panthers even fired Head Coach Gerard Gallant during the first few weeks of the season.

Forward Jaromir Jagr could be available if the Panthers are unable to close the gap in the standings. Jagr will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Jagr’s Performance

Jaromir Jagr seems to be an ageless wonder, and still performing at a high level at the age of 44. This season Jagr has scored seven goals, and 18 assists, totaling 25 points in 43 games.

Last season, Jagr scored 27 goals and had 66 total points. So Jagr’s points per game rate is lower than it was last season, but coaching and roster injuries could be impacting his production. Either way, Jagr at 44 years of age, would still be a huge add for any contending team.

Impact on the Habs

Jagr would make a huge impact with the Montreal Canadiens. Jaromir is well known for his terrific puck control skills, and superb passing ability. He plays a similar a very similar style to Alexander Radulov, in terms of puck control and passing.

Jagr could fit in nicely with Tomas Plekanec on the Habs second line. These two players are very familiar with each other from their Czech National team days. So it’s quite possible that these players could develop chemistry right away.

