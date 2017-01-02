Montreal Canadiens Sign Al Montoya To Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Al Montoya to a contract extension. He may be around for two more years, but he will certainly be made available in the upcoming expansion draft.

The Montreal Canadiens have signed backup goaltender Al Montoya to a contract extension. Motoya joined the Habs on July 1, 2016 when he signed a one year deal. He just inked a new two-year extension that has him signed through the 2018-19 season.

Montoya has been solid for the Canadiens as the number two man behind Carey Price. When Price was sidelined for the first three games of the season with the flu, Montoya stood tall. He helped the Habs achieve a 2-0-1 record with their superstar netminder out.

Montoya’s new contract comes with a small raise. He will earn a cap hit of $1.065 million for each of the next two seasons. He is currently making $950,000 on his one year deal with the Canadiens.

Overall, Montoya is having a successful year as the Habs backup. His most memorable game is recalled for being a mess, when he allowed all ten goals in a 10-0 thrashing at the hands of the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Montoya has earned extension, but will be available in expansion draft

However, Montoya has a 4-4-2 record in 10 starts. He has put up a respectable goals against average of 2.74 with a .909 save percentage. His numbers are more impressive when you factor in he has allowed only 19 goals in the nine games that don’t involve double-digit goals against.

Want your voice heard? Join the A Winning Habit team!

Although one could easily make the argument that this contract was earned, the Habs could have other plans. The team needs to expose a goaltender that is under contract in the upcoming expansion draft. Obviously, Price isn’t going to be made available, so it will be Montoya.

If that was the sole reason for the extension, it wouldn’t make sense to give him two years. So he will be exposed, but the Habs are obviously ready to hang on to the American goalie for the foreseeable future as well.

Montoya will be in tough to maintain his role for the next two years if he sticks around in Montreal. Charlie Lindgren was signed out of College last season and has been remarkable for the St. John’s Ice Caps in the American Hockey League this season.

It will be an interesting battle to watch in training camp next season if the Vegas Golden Knights leave Montoya in Montreal.

This article originally appeared on