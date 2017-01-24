Montreal Canadiens Shouldn’t Trade McCarron and Picks for Hanzal

The Montreal Canadiens have been rumored to be interested in acquiring Arizona Coyotes Center Martin Hanzal for months. However, the Habs shouldn’t sell their future for a third line Center.

The injury bug has taken it’s toll on the Montreal Canadiens over the past couple of months. The Habs have lost key players at Forward, and on Defense. However, the Canadiens have recently lost another key contributor in their Forward group.

Center Alex Galchenyuk has re-aggravated a knee injury he suffered back in December. The Knee injury cost Galchenyuk 18 games between December and January. Head Coach Michel Therrien told the Media that Galchenyuk’s re-aggravated knee injury isn’t to serious, and that his condition is day to day.

With Galchenyuk’s injury, the Canadiens may want to become more active in the trade market, and try to find more scoring depth at Center. One of the rumored trade possibilities for the Canadiens, has been Martin Hanzal of the Arizona Coyotes.

Friedman’s Comments

New information has been released, in regards to how much it would cost to land Hanzal. Sportsnet Insider Elliotte Friedman has explained why the Canadiens and Coyotes haven’t made a deal yet. Here is what Elliotte said:

We’ve been hearing about high prices for rentals. Word is Arizona’s initial ask from Montreal for Martin Hanzal was Michael McCarron and two draft picks — one a first-rounder, the other conditional. I look at it this way: You never know until you ask. But it also tells you why Hanzal is not a Canadien. We’ll see if both teams circle back.

Asking Price is too High

Obviously the Arizona’s asking price for Martin Hanzal is absolutely insane. Michael McCarron was a former first round pick, and has steadily improved in his development at Center since being drafted. Montreal Canadiens General Manager, Marc Bergevin, has stated that he sees McCarron as part of the Habs long term future.

Martin Hanzal is also an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. Hanzal has only eclipsed the 40 point plateau twice in his NHL career. Also, Hanzal has never achieved a 20 goal season.

Clearly, trading a first round prospect, a first round pick, and another additional pick, is just way too much value for Hanzal. However, the Canadiens may be looking to move some of their second round picks, as they have five second rounders over the next two drafts. But Hanzal isn’t worth the high price tag, and his lack of production backs that up.

Final Thoughts

The Habs should definitely wait to make a deal, and not make a trade out of panic, because of all the teams injuries. Bergevin has done well in this regard, and hasn’t made a knee jerk reaction trade.

As a result of all the injuries, the Habs have gotten a great look at many of their prospects. Also, the Habs have seen many of their young guns perform very well. Players like Nikita Scherbak, Charles Hudon, and McCarron have all shown their high potential.

For more trade rumors, speculation, and possible scenario’s, check out our rumors page, and click here.

This article originally appeared on