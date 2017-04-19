Montreal Canadiens’ Radulov Reviving NHL Career Prior to Free Agency

Once alienated by the NHL, Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov compiled an impressive KHL resume to earn a ticket back. More mature, he turned a cold reception into a hot-scoring spring and should be a sought-after free agent this summer.

Aided by a new attitude and maturity, Montreal Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov is rekindling his one-time frozen NHL career. Once known for quitting on his teammates, failing to play a responsible two-way game and abusing his coaches, Radulov has used his first season back in North America to transform his image.

Radulov is now utilizing the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs as an audition for his pending free agency.

Once deemed too immature and hot-headed to succeed in the NHL, Radulov is reviving his standing as a premier talent. Whether or not he is eventually fully accepted by his peers is a question that likely won’t be answered for years. For some, the past remains a dogged opponent.



Displaying his transformation through the opening three games of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the New York Rangers, Radulov continued to earn coach Claude Julien‘s trust. He started Tuesday’s Game 4 on the top line with Max Pacioretty and Phillip Danault and moved around during the third period to balance the lines. In the postseason, Radulov has been a constant offensive threat, collecting six points.

Rising Radulov

His improved two-way effort was evident during the first period of Tuesday’s 2-1 loss. After the Canadiens absorbed the Rangers’ early rush, Radulov created a neutral-zone turnover, held off a defender and ignited a 2-on-1 break, resulting in Torrey Mitchell‘s game-tying goal.

In a series that is tied 2-all, Radulov’s postseason lore is growing with the Canadiens. He scored the winning overtime goal in Game 2 and executed a masterful one-handed highlight goal during Game 3.

Fan preparation for tonight: watch this beauty from Radulov on repeat. ✅ ???? -> https://t.co/4SwIYZRgQx #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/ZbuCTNwgNs — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 18, 2017



Clearly, Radulov was getting under the Rangers’ collective skin.

During Game 3, Radulov absorbed a nonchalant gut shot from rival forward Tanner Glass. It occurred during a pause in the action as Radulov stood in front of the benches. Glass skated by and executed the cheap shot and continued toward the bench. Radulov took the blow and readied himself for the puck to drop.

Montreal Forward Moving On

Like mistakes he made early in his career, Radulov is moving on. Yes, he and Nashville teammate Andrei Kostitsyn were suspended during the 2012 NHL playoffs for curfew infractions and video emerged of Radulov striking a coach on the bench in Russia. Questions remain if it was accidental.



[via YouTube.com]

Radulov’s skill and new-found effort are proving difficult for the Rangers to defend in the first-round series. His maturity in Montreal has been on display throughout the season with the way he interacted with fans and positively endorsed the storied franchise’s brand. His work ethic improved. Publicly, he has been a responsible teammate.

When the Canadiens officially signed Radulov to a one-year contract on July 1, 2016, insiders initially questioned the transaction. After collecting 18 goals among 54 points in 76 regular-season games, Radulov has upped his performance in the playoffs. Some of those same insiders now would speak out if the Canadiens allow Radulov to roam.

This summer, Radulov likely will come full circle, from unwanted prima donna to sought-after free agent. Early in his career, he would have taken the easy way out. This time, look for him to recognize a good thing in Montreal and stick around.

