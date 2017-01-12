Montreal Canadiens Prospects are Showing a Bright Future

Despite many Injuries to the Montreal Canadiens roster over the last month, the Canadiens still lead the Atlantic Division. The Habs youth has delivered lately, and it may be a foreshadowing of the future.

A few weeks ago the Montreal Canadiens looked to be in big trouble because of the amount of injuries they suffered. The Habs lost many players, and key players, who are expected to produce at a high rate offensively.

The Habs lost their number one Center, Alex Galchenyuk, over a month ago. At the time of his injury, Galchenyuk was scoring at almost a point per game pace. He had scored 9 goals and totaled 23 points in 25 games.

The Canadiens also lost veteran Defensemen Andrei Markov, who was the quarterback of the Habs Power Play. Markov although being 38 years old was still showing that he is a solid top four defender, and was playing over 22 minutes per game. In 31 games Markov has generated 19 assists, and 21 points.

Then the Habs lost their two most energetic Forwards in Andrew Shaw, and Brendan Gallagher. Both players may not light up the score sheet every night, but they’re “in your face’ style play, creates momentum for the Canadiens. It also distracts, and annoys opponents, and often leads to Canadiens Power Play opportunities.

The Habs also lost a couple other role players to injury, and many thought that the Canadiens would slowly lose their place a top the Atlantic Division standings. However, this hasn’t been the case, as many players have stepped up their play. Veterans like Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov have made significant contributions, but it’s the Habs youth that has shined over the past few games.

Youth Producing

Over the past couple of weeks, the Canadiens youth have filled all the roles of all their missing players. For example, many thought that Tomas Plekanec would fill in for the injured Galchenyuk, and be the Habs short term number one center. However, Plekanec was been wildly inconsistent, and Phillip Danault got the opportunity to play on the clubs first line, and Phillip has been awesome.

In Danault’s last seven games he has scored three goals, and totaled seven points. Danault has also scored two game winning goals during that stretch. He is definitely proving that he could play a larger role for the team in the future.

Also Nathan Beaulieu has done a phenomenal job replacing Andrei Markov on the Habs second defense pairing. Many were expecting Beaulieu to have a breakout season, but it didn’t happen right away. However, Beaulieu has become an steady player for the Habs on the back end.

In the last seven games Beaulieu has scored one goal, and totaled eight points. Nathan’s ice time has also greatly increased since the start of the season. He is finally showing his top four potential.

Also, Artturi Lehkonen has been able to find the score sheet lately. In fact, Lehkonen has scored five points in his last four games. That includes a three point performance last night, against the Winnipeg Jets.

Players like Nikita Scherbak, and Michael McCarron have also been able to find the score sheet over the past few games, despite playing very few minutes. Both have done a great job in their fourth line role, and haven’t been liable to too many mistakes.

Positive Future

All of the young players that have made a difference over the past few weeks, are all 25 years of age and younger. They’re all showing positive signs in their development, and are flashing big time ability for their future, and the future of the Canadiens.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are often looked at as one of the best up and coming teams in the NHL. Many feel the Leafs future will look brighter than the Habs, five years down the road. However, look at some of the Canadiens best young talent that is 25 years of age and under that is currently on the roster.

Player Age

Alex Galchenyuk 22

Brendan Gallagher 24

Phillip Danault 23

Nathan Beaulieu 24

Andrew Shaw 25

Michael McCarron 21

Nikita Scherbak 21

Artturi Lehkonen 21

Charles Hudon 22

The only player who was a top 10 draft pick was Alex Galchenyuk, and all the rest are mid first rounders to fifth round selections. These players above may not all turn out to be elite scoring talent, but it’s a solid group of talent.

The Habs also have great Defensive prospects like Noah Juulsen, and Mikhail Sergachev, who were also first round picks. These players could become solid top defenders for years to come on the Habs blue line.

Also the Habs have a wealth of top Goaltender prospects like Zachary Fucale, Michael McNiven, and Charlie Lindgren who could all be future number one goalies in the NHL. They are also great insurance policies in case something ever happened to Carey Price.

The Habs future may just be brighter than Toronto’s!

Final Thoughts

The Montreal Canadiens have built a solid foundation for the future, even though they aren’t well known prospects. Obviously, not all of these prospects will not be top point producers, but they will all be solid players for years to come. Marc Bergevin deserves a ton of credit for assembling such a deep pool of prospects.

