Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Weber Scores in Nashville

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Nashville Predators, last night, 2-1 in overtime. Here is your daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens made Defensemen, Shea Weber‘s return to Nashville a successful one. Weber scored a clutch 3rd period goal, and this eventually would send the game overtime. However, Weber wasn’t the only former predator making his return to Nashville.

Habs forward Alexander Radulov also made his return to Nashville and was easily Montreal’s best player. Radulov assisted on the Shea Weber goal, but Radulov also assisted on the game winning goal by Max Pacioretty. Both of Radulov’s were beautiful displays of his natural play making ability, and also showed off his patience to let plays develop.

Pacioretty’s Scare

The Habs were fortunate to have Max Pacioretty at the game, because of an injury he sustained during practice yesterday morning. Max got hit with a shot, by Weber, and than Max needed to helped off the ice.

Max sustained a fractured foot earlier in the season, and there was some panic to how serious this injury could have been. However, Max was obviously able to play and came up with the clutch game winning goal.

Classy Video Tribute

The Preds organization showed a ton of class during last nights game, as they showed an awesome video tribute for Weber. Shea was Nashville’s Captain for many years, and was the Preds face of the franchise for a decade. Weber also made a huge impact in the community of Nashville, and the Nashville fans gave Weber a standing ovation.



The tribute was obviously a special moment for Weber, and even though Shea brings a business like approach to the game, that moment touched his heart. The best moment of the video was when Mike Mcguire spoke, Shea’s BEST BUDDY! Classy touch from Nashville.

Habs Morning Links

