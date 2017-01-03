Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Weber Returns to Nashville

Montreal Canadiens Defensemen Shea Weber will be making his first return to Nashville since he was acquired by the Habs. Also, some daily links for what you need to know about your Canadiens.

The Montreal Canadiens will continue their current road trip tonight, as they take on the Nashville Predators. For Defensemen, Shea Weber, it will be his first game back in Nashville since he was traded for, by the Habs. However, the other player involved in that trade, Defensemen P.K. Subban will not play tonight due to injury.

This game will still get a ton of media attention, but would have gotten more if Subban had been healthy. Nevertheless, this game will mean a lot for Weber as he spent over a decade with the Predators and was their Captain for many years. Also, Weber won the Mark Messier leadership award, last season as a part that Preds team.

Other News

The Canadiens also announced yesterday that they have resigned Goaltender Al Montoya to a contract extension. The Canadiens only had one Goalie, who had spent more than two years in the NHL, and that was Carey Price. The Habs needed to have another Goaltender signed past this season to expose in the NHL Expansion Draft.

Montoya, obviously didn’t earn a contract extension for that reason alone, but because he has played solid this season. He has shown that he can relieve Price from time to time, and can even steal a win for the Habs every now and then.

In other news, the Habs recently recalled Forward Bobby Farnham, from the St Johns Ice Caps. Farnham is a scrappy player who has only scored four goals and nine points with the Ice Caps this season. However, in Farnham’s 228 career AHL games, he has amassed 730 penalty minuets, and obviously plays a gritty style.

