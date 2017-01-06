Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Scherbak’s Possible Debut

The Montreal Canadiens have tried to fill some of the void left by their injured players. Also your daily Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

Yesterday, the Montreal Canadiens recalled two forwards from their AHL affiliate, the St Johns Ice Caps. Forwards Nikita Scherbak and Sven Andrighetto may be in the Habs lineup Saturday night, when the Habs visit the Toronto Maple Leafs. For Scherbak, this could be his first career game for the Canadiens.

Scherbak was the Habs first round selection during the 2014 NHL Draft. Scherbak has had a stellar career in junior with the Saskatoon Blades and the Everett Silvertips in the WHL. In his total junior career, Scherbak scored 55 goals and 160 points in 130 games played.

Last season was Scherbak’s first season with the Ice Caps, but injuries got in the way of Scherbak finding consistency. This season Scherbak has put together a solid season in the AHL, as he has scored 20 points in 27 games.

This is impressive, considering all of roster moves that the Habs have made through the year. The Canadiens have had no choice but to recall and send down player to the minors, and chemistry can be effected.

Scherbak has great speed and he has a laser shot. He also has great vision and play making ability, and hopefully Scherbak will get a chance on the Habs top two lines. It would be nice to get a feel of what he could do at the pro level.

Here are Scherbak’s best highlights from his first season with the Ice Caps.



