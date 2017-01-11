Montreal Canadiens Morning Links: Habs vs Winnipeg Jets

The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Winnipeg Jets tonight, as they play first game in back to back nights. Also your Habs news, updates, and links from around the web.

The Montreal Canadiens will get a chance to redeem themselves, after their 4-1 loss at home vs the Washington Capitals on Monday night. The Habs were guilty of committing many sloppy turnovers, and some of which, led to Washington goals. The Habs will have to be a lot more discipline in their decision making, and not commit those same turnovers.

The Winnipeg Jets are one of the NHL’s best up and coming young teams. The Jets have many young skilled forwards like Mark Scheifele, Nikolaj Ehlers, and Patrik Laine. However, Patrik Laine recently suffered a concussion, and will probably miss tonight’s game.

The Jets youth is great for their future, but their inexperience is holding them back from being an elite team right now. Winnipeg all to often relies on playing run and gun Hockey, as they lack structure and discipline. Also the Jets are only average when playing five on five, and they aren’t very good on special teams.

The Jets currently have the NHL’s 20th ranked Power Play and are ranked 26th overall on the Penalty Kill. Winnipeg is also ranked 14th overall in 5 on 5 goals.

Habs Keys to the Game

One of the Habs keys to the game, like previously mentioned, will be limiting turnovers or giveaways. The Canadiens are the better team, and they can’t give the Jets opportunities to stay in the game, by turning the puck over. If the Habs play a relativity clean game, in terms of turnovers, they should win.

The Habs will also need to take advantage when they have Power Play opportunities. The Jets are near the bottom of the league in killing penalties, and Montreal’s Power Play has been good this season. If the Habs can score a goal or two with the man advantage, the Canadiens will be in a prime position to win the game.

Habs Morning Links

Shea Weber has been named an NHL All Star and will join Carey Price at the All Star Game in Los Angeles. However, some Canadiens players got snubbed in the voting, and should be going to the All Star game as well. (A Winning Habit)

TSN 690 discusses whether or not the Habs young Forwards Nikita Scherbak, and Michael McCarron should stay with the Canadiens all season or not. (TSN 690)

Should Habs fans be worried about Carey Price’s slump through the past few games? Stu Cowan says no worry about it. (Stu Cowan- Montreal Gazette)

Alexander Radulov is enjoying his best NHL season so far, and has been the best free agent signing. (Mark Zwolinski- Toronto Star)

